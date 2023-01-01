scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Travellers from ‘high-risk’ countries to be quarantined for 7 days in Karnataka

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The health department said that Karnataka is reporting about 30 to 40 cases daily and the Test Positivity Rate has been around 0.59 per cent to 0.7 per cent for the last five months.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: January 1, 2023 9:36:46 am
Bangalore news live: Vehicles in the city amid the New Year festivities (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar Saturday announced that travellers from high-risk countries like China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will be quarantined for seven days from the date of arrival. The health department informed that Karnataka is reporting about 30 to 40 cases daily and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has been around 0.59 per cent to 0.7 per cent for the last five months.

In other news, Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Karnataka’s Mandya on Friday for pushing “cooperation” between the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and the Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul) in Gujarat has not gone down well with the citizens and the Opposition to save the brand ‘Nandini’. Shah inaugurated a mega dairy established by the Mandya District Cooperative Milk Producers Associations Federation at a cost of Rs 260 crore in Gejjalagere of Mandya district.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based think-tank Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) has recently published a report claiming that India is headed for a warmer and wetter future (2021-2050) with an increase in extreme weather events, particularly heavy rainfall. The study also said that there were significant increases in the ‘summer maximum temperature’ and the ‘winter minimum temperature’ during the period spanning 1990 to 2019. The study was conducted across 723 districts in the country.

Bengaluru news live: Siddaramaiah attacks Shah over PFI; BBMP receives flak for felling trees; Bengaluru civic body falls short of property tax collection by 35 per cent; follow all the latest updates from Bengaluru here

09:36 (IST)01 Jan 2023
KSRTC gets prototype of electric bus under FAME-2 scheme

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Saturday received a prototype of an electric bus under the FAME-2 scheme. The KSRTC would operate 50 inter-city air-conditioned electric buses in the coming days, said officials, adding, the rest of the buses are expected to arrive in Bengaluru by February.

The buses will be provided by Olectra Greentech Limited. Click here to know more

09:06 (IST)01 Jan 2023
Nobody can dare occupy an inch at Indo-China border when ITBP is on patrol: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Saturday that nobody could dare occupy even an inch of land when Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel patrolled the Indo-China border.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Central Detective Training Institute and inaugurating the ITBP’s residential and administrative complexes at Devanahalli near Bengaluru. Read further here

08:38 (IST)01 Jan 2023
‘Spewing lies’: Siddaramaiah attacks Amit Shah over PFI issue

Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah Saturday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the latter’s claims that he had withdrawn cases against the activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) during his tenure as the chief minister. Reacting to the allegations, Siddaramaiah said Shah was “spewing lies”. Read more here

 

Check out these Bengaluru bookstores that offer an experience beyond just literature

While Brigade Road, MG Road and Church Street are popular for their pub culture and New Year revelry, they are also known for housing Bengaluru’s literature hub. Amidst the hustle and bustle of Bengaluru, these bookstores tucked in the heart of the city are sure to comfort you and transport you to a world of fiction, adventure, history – and some nostalgia.

One can get lost for hours together in between the endless aisles and cosy corners of Bengaluru’s many bookstores that cater to the city’s rich reading community.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 08:36 IST
