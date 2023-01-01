Bengaluru News Live Updates: Travellers from ‘high-risk’ countries to be quarantined for 7 days in Karnataka

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar Saturday announced that travellers from high-risk countries like China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will be quarantined for seven days from the date of arrival. The health department informed that Karnataka is reporting about 30 to 40 cases daily and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has been around 0.59 per cent to 0.7 per cent for the last five months.

In other news, Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Karnataka’s Mandya on Friday for pushing “cooperation” between the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and the Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul) in Gujarat has not gone down well with the citizens and the Opposition to save the brand ‘Nandini’. Shah inaugurated a mega dairy established by the Mandya District Cooperative Milk Producers Associations Federation at a cost of Rs 260 crore in Gejjalagere of Mandya district.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based think-tank Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) has recently published a report claiming that India is headed for a warmer and wetter future (2021-2050) with an increase in extreme weather events, particularly heavy rainfall. The study also said that there were significant increases in the ‘summer maximum temperature’ and the ‘winter minimum temperature’ during the period spanning 1990 to 2019. The study was conducted across 723 districts in the country.