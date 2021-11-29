Bengaluru News live: Amid Omicron scare, govt seeks ban on travellers from S. Africa, Botswana; 152 new Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru

Karnataka administered 77,818 sample testings on Sunday. (PTI)

Bengaluru News live: Amid the Omicron threat and also new Covid-19 clusters being reported in the state, the Karnataka government has requested the Centre to impose a ban on travellers from South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong. “We have requested the Centre to ban arrival of passengers from these three countries where cases attributed to the new strain have been detected,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 315 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the caseload to 29,95,600 and the toll to 38,198. Bengaluru Urban acted as major contributor of coronavirus cases in the state with 152 fresh infections. Both the deaths were from the city.

Meanwhile, Highly awaited Kadlekai Parishe will be held from Monday in the city, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta amid rising fears of a Covid-19. Popularly known as the groundnut festival, the Kadalekayi Parishe welcomes the first yield of the groundnut crop grown this time in parts of the city. “We have deployed over 700 personnel, marshals, mobile testing and vaccination units at the temple premises. We will create awareness, test and vaccinate people, along with COVID-19 appropriate behavior will be enforced,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.