scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 29, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Bengaluru News live: Amid Omicron scare, govt seeks ban on travellers from S. Africa, Botswana; 152 new Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru

Karnataka on Sunday reported 315 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the caseload to 29,95,600 and the toll to 38,198. Bengaluru Urban acted as major contributor of coronavirus cases in the state with 152 fresh infections. Both the deaths were from the city.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
November 29, 2021 10:13:35 am
Karnataka administered 77,818 sample testings on Sunday. (PTI)

Bengaluru News live: Amid the Omicron threat and also new Covid-19 clusters being reported in the state, the Karnataka government has requested the Centre to impose a ban on travellers from South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong. “We have requested the Centre to ban arrival of passengers from these three countries where cases attributed to the new strain have been detected,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 315 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the caseload to 29,95,600 and the toll to 38,198. Bengaluru Urban acted as major contributor of coronavirus cases in the state with 152 fresh infections. Both the deaths were from the city.

Click here for more

Meanwhile, Highly awaited Kadlekai Parishe will be held from Monday in the city, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta amid rising fears of a Covid-19. Popularly known as the groundnut festival, the Kadalekayi Parishe welcomes the first yield of the groundnut crop grown this time in parts of the city. “We have deployed over 700 personnel, marshals, mobile testing and vaccination units at the temple premises. We will create awareness, test and vaccinate people, along with COVID-19 appropriate behavior will be enforced,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

Live Blog

Bengaluru News live: Amid Omicron scare, govt seeks ban on travellers from S.Africa, Botswana; 152 new Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru. Follow latest news and developments

A power cut has been announced on Monday in parts of Bengaluru due to maintenance by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM).

According to a release by BESCOM, areas such as North zone, Chikka Bommasandra Circle, Palanahalli Lake Road, Maruthi Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Vishveshwarayya Layout, Maaramma Temple, Tata Nagar, Pipeline Road, Kalyan Nagar, Mallasandra, AGBG Layout, Sai Baba Nagar, Jaladarshini Layout and Yesvantpur 1st main road will face power interruptions, between 10 am and 5 pm.

Some areas in In the South zone will face power interruption 10 am and 5 to 5.30 pm. West zone in Bengaluru, will face power cuts between 10 am and 5.30 pm, said BESCOM.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd