Bengaluru News Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh CM attacks Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Nehru ‘divided’ India

Bengaluru News Live Updates, October 31, 2022: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sunday questioned the rationale behind organising the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Chouhan claimed that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress ‘divided’ the country. He made the remark while participating in the BJP’s backward classes rally in Kalaburgi Sunday. He went on to praise Basavaraj Bommai, CM of Karnataka, for bringing in the anti-conversion legislation and criticised the Congress for opposing it.

In other news, as allegations of government officials seeking ‘40 per cent commission’ from civil contractors have been haunting the BJP regime in Karnataka, a contractor has written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission for mercy killing after allegedly being harassed by officials for commission to release funds worth Rs 61 lakh that he had spent on a contract.

A school student, in the meantime, died in a freak accident while allegedly rehearsing for a play alone at his home in Chitradurga town in Karnataka Sunday. He was supposed to perform the play on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava in his school Tuesday. Identified as Sujay Gowda, he was a student of Class VII, and was reportedly rehearsing for the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh when the mishap happened.