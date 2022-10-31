scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh CM attacks Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Nehru ‘divided’ India

Bengaluru News Live Updates, October 31, 2022: Calling Kharge a ‘sacrificial lamb’, Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan said: “They (Congress) can’t win elections and Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are aware of it. They have made Kharge a sacrificial lamb as they cannot win any elections in the country.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru News Live Updates, October 31, 2022: Madhya Pradesh CM attacks Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Nehru ‘divided’ India; Huballi contractor writes to President Murmu, PM Modi seeking nod for mercy killing. Follow this space for latest updates from your city.

08:11 (IST)31 Oct 2022
Karnataka: Madhya Pradesh CM attacks Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Nehru ‘divided’ India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sunday questioned the rationale behind organising the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The BJP leader claimed that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress ‘divided’ the country. 

He also praised his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai for bringing in the anti-conversion legislation and criticised the Congress for opposing it. Read more here.

08:09 (IST)31 Oct 2022
‘Harassed for commission’, Huballi contractor writes to President Murmu, PM Modi seeking nod for mercy killing

Even as allegations of government officials seeking ‘40 per cent commission’ from civil contractors have been haunting the BJP regime in Karnataka, Basavaraj Amargol, a contractor from the Huballi region, has written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission for mercy killing after allegedly being harassed by officials for commission to release funds worth Rs 61 lakh that he had spent on a contract. 

Speaking to the Indian Express, Amargol said he had submitted bills for the same but received only Rs 23 lakh. Read more.

08:06 (IST)31 Oct 2022
School student accidentally dies while rehearsing Bhagat Singh’s role in a play in Chitradurga

A school student died in a freak accident while allegedly rehearsing for a play alone at his home in Chitradurga town in Karnataka Sunday. He was supposed to perform the play on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava in his school on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sujay Gowda, 12, a student of Class VII. His parents, Nagaraj and Bhagyalakshmi, run a tea shop in the town. Read the full report here.

08:04 (IST)31 Oct 2022
Good morning, Bengaluru!

Follow this space for the latest updates from your city.

Lingayat seer suicide: 3 including a woman and Kannur mutt seer held for blackmail

Karnataka police have arrested three persons, including a 21-year-old woman and a seer, in connection with the suicide of Kanchugal Bandemutt seer Basavalingeshwara Swamy. Ramanagara SP Santosh Babu on Sunday said that Basavalingeshwara was reportedly being blackmailed by Kannur mutt seer Mruthyunjaya Swamy and Mahadevaiah, a retired teacher and practising advocate.

The 44-year-old Basavalingeshwara was found hanging in his room on October 24 in the mutt located in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district, 50km from Bengaluru. Read more.

Amid ‘overcharging’ by cab aggregators, Bengaluru auto unions prepare to switch to alternative platforms

Amid growing allegations of top cab aggregators in Bengaluru overcharging passengers and imposing inordinate charges on drivers, autorickshaw unions in the city are preparing to switch to alternative applications that offer rides through new aggregator platforms.

Peace Auto Union’s mobile application Rook will be launched on November 9, which is observed as Autorickshaw Day by drivers in the state. Moreover, Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union, which unofficially rolled out the Namma Yatri app two weeks ago, already sees about 500-1,000 rides every day on the platform. Read more.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 08:03:36 am
