scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Bengaluru News Live: Southwest monsoon reaches Karnataka; weekly Covid positivity rate breaches 1% mark, officials allay fear

Bangalore News Today Updates, Karnataka Weather News 1 June: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons at Mangaluru airport Tuesday that further action on the textbook review controversy would be taken based on the report of the education minister.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 1, 2022 9:09:25 am
Bengaluru rain, Bengaluru weather, Bangalore news. The southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some parts of Karnataka, entire Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, entire southeast Bay of Bengal (File)

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: The southwest monsoon reached Karnataka Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Speaking to indianexpress.com, Geeta Agnihotri, the director-in-charge of IMD, Bengaluru, said: “Monsoon has hit Karnataka today. We are keeping a watch on its progress. The southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some parts of Karnataka, entire Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, entire southeast Bay of Bengal, some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, most parts of east-central Bay of Bengal, some parts of west-central and northeast Bay of Bengal.”

In other news, the Covid-positivity rate in Karnataka increased to 1.52 per cent on May 28, while it was 0.93 per cent a day earlier on May 27. Similarly, the weekly positivity rate last week was 0.95 per cent but the rate this week climbed to 1.01 per cent, said the state health department. The officials, however, allayed fears of a sudden surge in cases.

More from Bangalore

Also, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons at Mangaluru airport Tuesday that further action on the textbook review controversy would be taken based on the report of the education minister. Reacting to the controversy, the chief minister said: “The education minister has been asked to submit a report. The minister has stated that he would submit a report after considering all aspects of the issue. The minister had also met with the seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and said that he would present the facts. Appropriate action would be taken after getting the report.”

Live Blog

Karnataka Bengaluru News Updates: Southwest monsoon reaches Karnataka; weekly Covid positivity rate breaches 1 per cent-mark, officials allay fear; Follow live updates.

09:09 (IST)01 Jun 2022
Southwest monsoon reaches Karnataka

The southwest monsoon reached Karnataka Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Speaking to indianexpress.com, Geeta Agnihotri, the director-in-charge of IMD, Bengaluru, said: “Monsoon has hit Karnataka today. We are keeping a watch on its progress. The southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some parts of Karnataka, entire Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, entire southeast Bay of Bengal, some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, most parts of east-central Bay of Bengal, some parts of west-central and northeast Bay of Bengal.”

08:48 (IST)01 Jun 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Hello and welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Stay tuned!

The Gujarat Police Monday arrested the absconding domestic help for the murder of a 74-year-old businessman in Bengaluru last week and found valuables worth lakhs of rupees from him. The accused Bijaram, a resident of Chamarajpet and native of Jaipur in Rajasthan, had been missing since Jugraj Jain’s death. Jain, the owner of Deepan Electrical on S V Lane in Chickpet, was found dead at his residence on May 25.

READ | Gujarat police arrest help in Bengaluru businessman’s murder

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the state cabinet had approved the Karnataka Arogya Sanjeevini cashless treatment scheme for state government employees and it would be launched soon. CM Bommai, in his address after declaring open the Karnataka state government employees’ sports and cultural meet, said former chief minister BS Yediyurappa was instrumental in constituting the 7th Pay Commission to revise the pay of state government employees.

READ | Launch of Karnataka Arogya Sanjeevini scheme for state govt employees soon: Bommai

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.