Bengaluru News Live: Southwest monsoon reaches Karnataka; weekly Covid positivity rate breaches 1% mark, officials allay fear

. The southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some parts of Karnataka, entire Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, entire southeast Bay of Bengal (File)

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: The southwest monsoon reached Karnataka Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Speaking to indianexpress.com, Geeta Agnihotri, the director-in-charge of IMD, Bengaluru, said: “Monsoon has hit Karnataka today. We are keeping a watch on its progress. The southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some parts of Karnataka, entire Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, entire southeast Bay of Bengal, some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, most parts of east-central Bay of Bengal, some parts of west-central and northeast Bay of Bengal.”

In other news, the Covid-positivity rate in Karnataka increased to 1.52 per cent on May 28, while it was 0.93 per cent a day earlier on May 27. Similarly, the weekly positivity rate last week was 0.95 per cent but the rate this week climbed to 1.01 per cent, said the state health department. The officials, however, allayed fears of a sudden surge in cases.

Also, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons at Mangaluru airport Tuesday that further action on the textbook review controversy would be taken based on the report of the education minister. Reacting to the controversy, the chief minister said: “The education minister has been asked to submit a report. The minister has stated that he would submit a report after considering all aspects of the issue. The minister had also met with the seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and said that he would present the facts. Appropriate action would be taken after getting the report.”