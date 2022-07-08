scorecardresearch
Friday, July 08, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Torrential rains continue in several parts of Karnataka

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates Today July 8: In a separate development, the Bengaluru Traffic Police Thursday implemented changes in the movement of vehicles near the Hebbal flyover to ease out traffic snarls.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 8, 2022 9:12:05 am
Karnataka landslide, kerela workers death Dakshina Kannada district has witnessed multiple landslides in the past one week due to incessant rainfall (Express Photo)

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in coastal areas and Malnad region of Karnataka, causing damage to life and properties in the affected areas. Due to the downpour, rivers have swollen, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas, also landslides have been reported in hilly areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts. Three labourers from Kerala were killed in a landslide in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday night as incessant rains lashed parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Thursday reports 1,053 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, Health Minister K Sudhakaran said. Bengaluru city reported 966 fresh coronavirus cases, and the active cases in the city stands at 6,033. Karnataka’s positivity rate stands at 3.88%.

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Follow all the latest updates from the city and state today.

09:12 (IST)08 Jul 2022
Bengaluru traffic police implements changes to reduce snarls near Hebbal flyover

The traffic police said vehicles heading towards the city from Yelahanka, Jakkur, Kodigehalli and Kempapura will not move on the main road near Manipal Hospitals and Esteem Mall because the crossover points at these two places have been shut. These vehicles will have to take the service road and turn left at Hebbal Junction towards K R Puram and move towards the city. Read more

08:52 (IST)08 Jul 2022
Torrential rains continue in several parts of Karnataka

08:44 (IST)08 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Hello! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from Bengaluru and Karnatak. Stay tuned

The schools in Karnataka opened for the new academic year on May 16. Even after 50 days of school reopening, the children go to their classrooms dressed in coloured clothes or old uniforms which hardly fit them, and wearing slippers or sandals. Owing to the severe paucity of funds in the education department, the students of government schools will be deprived of the mandatory shoes, socks and uniforms that echo the symbols of school discipline. The department of school education and literacy in Karnataka that is reeling under severe fund crunch has not yet released the funds for purchasing the materials for the children, despite Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in his maiden budget for the fiscal year 2021-22, increasing the education budget allocation by 1per cent.

Just as Karnataka’s state police chief Praveen Sood reiterated last week that “no vehicle shall be stopped merely for checking documents unless it has committed a traffic violation visible to the naked eye”, Bengaluru city traffic commissioner Ravikanthe Gowda issued a statement Wednesday stating that pre-university (PU) students will not be allowed to take motor vehicles to college because they do not meet the minimum age (18 years) criteria to procure the driving licence, according to the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules.

