Bengaluru News Live Updates: Torrential rains continue in several parts of Karnataka

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in coastal areas and Malnad region of Karnataka, causing damage to life and properties in the affected areas. Due to the downpour, rivers have swollen, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas, also landslides have been reported in hilly areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts. Three labourers from Kerala were killed in a landslide in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday night as incessant rains lashed parts of the state.
In a separate development, the Bengaluru Traffic Police Thursday implemented changes in the movement of vehicles near the Hebbal flyover to ease out traffic snarls. The area sees one of the worst traffic jams in the city and affects the flyover which connects Bengaluru city to the airport.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Thursday reports 1,053 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, Health Minister K Sudhakaran said. Bengaluru city reported 966 fresh coronavirus cases, and the active cases in the city stands at 6,033. Karnataka’s positivity rate stands at 3.88%.
The traffic police said vehicles heading towards the city from Yelahanka, Jakkur, Kodigehalli and Kempapura will not move on the main road near Manipal Hospitals and Esteem Mall because the crossover points at these two places have been shut. These vehicles will have to take the service road and turn left at Hebbal Junction towards K R Puram and move towards the city. Read more
