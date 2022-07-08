Bengaluru News Live Updates: Torrential rains continue in several parts of Karnataka

Karnataka landslide, kerela workers death Dakshina Kannada district has witnessed multiple landslides in the past one week due to incessant rainfall (Express Photo)

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in coastal areas and Malnad region of Karnataka, causing damage to life and properties in the affected areas. Due to the downpour, rivers have swollen, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas, also landslides have been reported in hilly areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts. Three labourers from Kerala were killed in a landslide in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday night as incessant rains lashed parts of the state.

In a separate development, the Bengaluru Traffic Police Thursday implemented changes in the movement of vehicles near the Hebbal flyover to ease out traffic snarls. The area sees one of the worst traffic jams in the city and affects the flyover which connects Bengaluru city to the airport.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Thursday reports 1,053 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, Health Minister K Sudhakaran said. Bengaluru city reported 966 fresh coronavirus cases, and the active cases in the city stands at 6,033. Karnataka’s positivity rate stands at 3.88%.