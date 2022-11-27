Bengaluru News Live Updates: ‘Impartial probe’ being held into voter data theft charges, says CM Bommai

scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
New Delhi | Updated: November 27, 2022 9:16:19 am
Bengaluru news live updates: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Bengaluru news live updates, November 27, 2022: In the wake of the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordering the suspension of two officials linked to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in connection with allegations of illegal voter data collection, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government is carrying out an impartial probe into the charges. The officials were suspended for allowing the impersonation of block level officers by third parties for voter data collection and awareness activities.

Meanwhile, following a statement by an unknown outfit called the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC), which claimed that the suspect of the accidental blast in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru was ferrying an IED to target the Kadri temple in Mangaluru City, the temple officials Friday filed a complaint against unknown persons. Based on the complaint, the Mangaluru police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation against unknown persons.

In other news, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that his government was strongly mulling implementation of the uniform civil code in the state to ensure equality. Addressing his party workers here on Friday, the CM pointed out that the preamble of the Constitution speaks of equality and fraternity.

Live Blog

09:16 (IST)27 Nov 2022
Karnataka secures 1st position in registration of health professionals: Health minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar Saturday said the state has ranked first in the registration of health professionals and number two in the registration of health facilities under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Read more here

08:56 (IST)27 Nov 2022
‘Impartial probe’ being held into voter data theft charges, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

In the wake of the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordering the suspension of two officials linked to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in connection with allegations of illegal voter data collection, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government is carrying out an impartial probe into the charges. Know more here

08:35 (IST)27 Nov 2022
Political Pulse | Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka polls, Congress aspirants make a beeline for seats currently not held by party

At the end of the process of applications to contest for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls on Congress tickets, which the party began early, insiders have revealed that on seats where senior party leaders and sitting MLAs have filed applications, there are no competing aspirants. Instead, the most number of applications have come for seats where the Congress currently has no representation in the Assembly, especially in north Karnataka.

A quick analysis of the 1,350 applications received by the Congress for contesting the polls for 224 Assembly constituencies in the state next year – following the end of the last date for applications on November 21 – has revealed that all sitting MLAs and senior leaders of the party have filed applications, according to Congress sources familiar with the application process. Know more here

If you are wondering how Bengaluru got its name, you might find the answer not in any book or archival material but in an inscription at the Begur Fort. Located about 13 km from the city centre, the Begur Fort might be the destination of one of your short adventure rides on a bike, but the place also narrates a piece of history that every Bengalurean ought to know.

Situated in Akshaya Nagar near Hosur Road, the Begur Fort is the oldest fort in Bengaluru and is believed to have come up in the 8th or the 9th century. Surrounded by high-rise apartments and buildings in the 21st century, historians point out that the earliest settlements around Begur came up during the rule of the Ganga dynasty, between the 6th and the 9th century.

It was also the time when Jainism flourished in Karnataka. Nagattara, the Ganga chief of the region, was a Jain. The statue of a headless Jain Tirthankara has been recovered from the area, indicating that a Jain Basadi once existed here.

Lakes of Bengaluru: Untreated sewage puts Jogi Kere Lake in troubled waters

Spread over 2.67 acres, Jogi Kere lake, one of the smallest lakes in Bengaluru South, is plagued by the entry of untreated sewage through the stormwater drains, apart from encroachment issues.

The civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), in its document has stated that 0.11 acre of the lake was utilised for the construction of a road and 0.03 acre for a private residential layout.

 

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 08:32:36 am
