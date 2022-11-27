Bengaluru News Live Updates: ‘Impartial probe’ being held into voter data theft charges, says CM Bommai

If you are wondering how Bengaluru got its name, you might find the answer not in any book or archival material but in an inscription at the Begur Fort. Located about 13 km from the city centre, the Begur Fort might be the destination of one of your short adventure rides on a bike, but the place also narrates a piece of history that every Bengalurean ought to know.

Situated in Akshaya Nagar near Hosur Road, the Begur Fort is the oldest fort in Bengaluru and is believed to have come up in the 8th or the 9th century. Surrounded by high-rise apartments and buildings in the 21st century, historians point out that the earliest settlements around Begur came up during the rule of the Ganga dynasty, between the 6th and the 9th century.

It was also the time when Jainism flourished in Karnataka. Nagattara, the Ganga chief of the region, was a Jain. The statue of a headless Jain Tirthankara has been recovered from the area, indicating that a Jain Basadi once existed here.

