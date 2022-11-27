Bengaluru News Live Updates: ‘Impartial probe’ being held into voter data theft charges, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru news live updates, November 27, 2022: In the wake of the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordering the suspension of two officials linked to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in connection with allegations of illegal voter data collection, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government is carrying out an impartial probe into the charges. The officials were suspended for allowing the impersonation of block level officers by third parties for voter data collection and awareness activities.
Meanwhile, following a statement by an unknown outfit called the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC), which claimed that the suspect of the accidental blast in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru was ferrying an IED to target the Kadri temple in Mangaluru City, the temple officials Friday filed a complaint against unknown persons. Based on the complaint, the Mangaluru police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation against unknown persons.
In other news, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that his government was strongly mulling implementation of the uniform civil code in the state to ensure equality. Addressing his party workers here on Friday, the CM pointed out that the preamble of the Constitution speaks of equality and fraternity.
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar Saturday said the state has ranked first in the registration of health professionals and number two in the registration of health facilities under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Read more here
At the end of the process of applications to contest for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls on Congress tickets, which the party began early, insiders have revealed that on seats where senior party leaders and sitting MLAs have filed applications, there are no competing aspirants. Instead, the most number of applications have come for seats where the Congress currently has no representation in the Assembly, especially in north Karnataka.
A quick analysis of the 1,350 applications received by the Congress for contesting the polls for 224 Assembly constituencies in the state next year – following the end of the last date for applications on November 21 – has revealed that all sitting MLAs and senior leaders of the party have filed applications, according to Congress sources familiar with the application process. Know more here