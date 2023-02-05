scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Bengaluru News Live Updates: BJP leader Yediyurappa predicts Karnataka assembly polls before April 10 to 12

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Yediyurappa also said, gone are the days of Congress coming to power using the means of money, muscle and communal politics.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 5, 2023 08:40 IST
Bengaluru news live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa during a road show, at Kundgol in Dharwad district in January (PTI)

Bengaluru News Live Updates:  Predicting that the assembly polls in Karnataka is likely before April 10-12, Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Saturday exuded confidence that the party would come to power on its own in the state with absolute majority, banking on the achievements of state and Centre. Insisting that there is no confusion in the BJP and all are united, the party strong man urged its workers and leaders to take the programmes of state and central government door-to-door, with special focus towards gaining the support of women, youth and SC/STs, according to news agency PTI.

According to PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch E20, a blend of 20 per cent ethanol with petrol, and inaugurate the India Energy Week aimed at showcasing the country’s “rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse” during his one-day visit to Karnataka on Monday. He will also be involved in several other events, including Green Mobility Rally that he will flag off to create public awareness for green fuels and inauguration of an HAL helicopter factory in Tumakuru to boost the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ programme in the defence sector, a statement said .

In other news, a special court in Bengaluru on Saturday ordered the closure of a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against K R Sridharamurthi, former executive director of Antrix Corporation, a commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), following a Karnataka High Court order dated September 30 last year. The former executive of the ISRO arm had been accused of money laundering by the ED, along with executives of the space start-up Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd, in connection with a 2005 satellite deal.

Live Blog

Bengaluru news live updates: Bus commuters in Bengaluru organise campaign seeking higher funds for BMTC, more services; follow this space for all the latest updates from Bengaluru, Karnataka

08:40 (IST)05 Feb 2023
Bengaluru hosts G20 meet today

The first G20 Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting kicked off in the city of Bengaluru today.

Western architecture meets east at this library in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Know Your City: Western architecture meets east at this library in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park

In the heart of Bengaluru’s beloved Cubbon Park sits an iconic building that is a superlative example of colonial-era architecture as well as the Karnataka capital’s flagship reference library. The State Central Library, housed in the Seshadri Iyer Memorial Hall, has existed since the building started to be used as a library 108 years ago. The origin of the building, however, goes back to Sir Seshadri Iyer, who had served for eighteen years as the dewan of the princely state of Mysore.

As the brain behind the early development of Bengaluru as the city recognisable today as well as the Shivanasamudra hydroelectric project, Iyer was respected by both the British and the local population. According to the records at the library, the prime mover behind the building was Viceroy Lord Curzon, who wrote to the Resident, Donald Robertson, to have a hall built in Sheshadri Iyer’s memory. A sum of over a lakh was raised from the public to fund the construction. The building, which was completed in 1908, remains in excellent condition for its age. A statue of Iyer unveiled there in 1913 by Curzon’s successor Lord Hardinge remains there to this day.

According to Meera Iyer, convener of the Bengaluru chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, the granite pillars and other decorative elements represent Karnataka architecture, while its Greco-Roman elements such as Tuscan and Corinthian decorative columns showcase colonial architecture.

Police officers who ‘fined’ Bengaluru couple for being out on the streets after 11 pm dismissed from service

A head constable and a constable, who had extorted money from a couple walking home in Bengaluru on December 8, were dismissed from the service Saturday.

The dismissed officials are head constable Rajesh and constable Nagesh attached to the Sampigehalli police station. City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy confirmed that the two officers were dismissed from their service.

The two officers, who were on patrol duty, extorted Rs 1,000 from the couple around 12.30 am claiming it was a “fine” for roaming outside after 11 pm. Karthik Patri, one of the victims, took to Twitter to narrate the incident where the police had stopped them a few metre away from their residence, asked for their ID cards and questioned them about their relationship, place of work and other details. Later, they demanded Rs 3,000 as penalty and after a negotiation, they took Rs 1,000 through a digital payment app.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 08:37 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close