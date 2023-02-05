Bengaluru News Live Updates: BJP leader Yediyurappa predicts Karnataka assembly polls before April 10 to 12

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Predicting that the assembly polls in Karnataka is likely before April 10-12, Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Saturday exuded confidence that the party would come to power on its own in the state with absolute majority, banking on the achievements of state and Centre. Insisting that there is no confusion in the BJP and all are united, the party strong man urged its workers and leaders to take the programmes of state and central government door-to-door, with special focus towards gaining the support of women, youth and SC/STs, according to news agency PTI.
According to PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch E20, a blend of 20 per cent ethanol with petrol, and inaugurate the India Energy Week aimed at showcasing the country’s “rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse” during his one-day visit to Karnataka on Monday. He will also be involved in several other events, including Green Mobility Rally that he will flag off to create public awareness for green fuels and inauguration of an HAL helicopter factory in Tumakuru to boost the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ programme in the defence sector, a statement said .
In other news, a special court in Bengaluru on Saturday ordered the closure of a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against K R Sridharamurthi, former executive director of Antrix Corporation, a commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), following a Karnataka High Court order dated September 30 last year. The former executive of the ISRO arm had been accused of money laundering by the ED, along with executives of the space start-up Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd, in connection with a 2005 satellite deal.
The first G20 Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting kicked off in the city of Bengaluru today.