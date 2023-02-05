Bengaluru News Live Updates: BJP leader Yediyurappa predicts Karnataka assembly polls before April 10 to 12

Western architecture meets east at this library in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park (Express photo by Jithendra M)

In the heart of Bengaluru’s beloved Cubbon Park sits an iconic building that is a superlative example of colonial-era architecture as well as the Karnataka capital’s flagship reference library. The State Central Library, housed in the Seshadri Iyer Memorial Hall, has existed since the building started to be used as a library 108 years ago. The origin of the building, however, goes back to Sir Seshadri Iyer, who had served for eighteen years as the dewan of the princely state of Mysore.

As the brain behind the early development of Bengaluru as the city recognisable today as well as the Shivanasamudra hydroelectric project, Iyer was respected by both the British and the local population. According to the records at the library, the prime mover behind the building was Viceroy Lord Curzon, who wrote to the Resident, Donald Robertson, to have a hall built in Sheshadri Iyer’s memory. A sum of over a lakh was raised from the public to fund the construction. The building, which was completed in 1908, remains in excellent condition for its age. A statue of Iyer unveiled there in 1913 by Curzon’s successor Lord Hardinge remains there to this day.

According to Meera Iyer, convener of the Bengaluru chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, the granite pillars and other decorative elements represent Karnataka architecture, while its Greco-Roman elements such as Tuscan and Corinthian decorative columns showcase colonial architecture.

