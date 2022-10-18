Bengaluru News Live Updates: Ordinance on hiked quota for SC/ST soon, says minister; right-wing outfits call for boycott of McDonalds, Pizza Hut

Traffic jam on the Mysuru Road due to heavy rains, in Bengaluru (PTI)

Bengaluru city sets new record for highest annual rainfall

Following a vigorous monsoon this year, Bengaluru city recorded 1,700 mm of rainfall till October 18, thereby breaking the annual record of 1,696 mm in 2017.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the previous wettest year was recorded in 2005 when the city received 1,608.5 mm of rainfall. The annual rainfall in Bengaluru recorded in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 are 1,500 mm, 1,200 mm, 950 mm, and 1,050 mm respectively.

This year the city has received 222 mm of rainfall from October 1 to 17, as against 168 mm received in the same period last year. The extreme rainfall patterns in the months of October previously have been 204.3 mm in 2020; 178.4 mm in 2019; 111.7 mm in 2018 and 385.7 mm in October 2017.

A 50-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries after she fell off a scooter and was run over by a bus as her daughter, who was riding the two-wheeler, tried to navigate a pothole along Vatal Nagaraj Road in Bengaluru Monday, the police said. Umadevi, the victim, was riding pillion when the accident occurred.

Her daughter Vanitha S suffered minor injuries, officers added. After Umadevi fell off the scooter, the bus crushed her legs. She also suffered injuries on her abdomen and head, and is being treated at the ESI Hospital in Rajajinagar.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said they were awaiting a police report to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, even as barricades were placed along the pothole-ridden stretch. According to sources in the civic body, the road came under the major roads department of the BBMP and was handed over to the projects department for maintenance. The projects department has now pointed fingers at the contractor for not maintaining the road.