scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Live now

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Ordinance on hiked quota for SC/ST soon, says minister; right-wing outfits call for boycott of McDonalds, Pizza Hut

Bengaluru News Live Updates 18 October: Karnataka Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare B Sriramulu on Monday said the State government would promulgate an ordinance to increase reservation for SC/ST (schedule caste/schedule tribe)

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: October 18, 2022 10:58:11 am
 Karnataka Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare B Sriramulu (Image credit: Twitter)

Bengaluru News Live Updates:  Karnataka Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare B Sriramulu on Monday said the State government would promulgate an ordinance to increase reservation for SC/ST (schedule caste/schedule tribe), according to PTI. The State Cabinet recently approved the increase. “The ordinance will be promulgated in a day or two. The process has started,” Sriramulu told PTI. He said the hike would be beneficial from the date the ordinance is promulgated.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Janajagruthi Vedike has relaunched its campaign against halal meat in Karnataka ahead of Diwali, asking Hindus to boycott products and companies, such as McDonalds and Pizza Hut, that use meat certified to have been prepared as per Islamic law. Ramesh Shinde, a spokesperson for the fringe right-wing outfit, alleged that a “parallel economy was being run through halal certification”, which he said was not permitted by the government of India. “Halal is only for Muslims. Why is it being imposed on Hindus and people of other religions?” he said.

In other news, the confidentiality clause in the Centre’s rules for blocking Twitter accounts and tweets — which disallows information to users on why their accounts were blocked — is “unreasonable” and denies a fair opportunity to those challenging the blocking orders, the social media platform told the Karnataka HC on Monday. The Bench of Justice Krishna Dixit was hearing a petition moved by Twitter against orders issued by the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology to block 39 accounts in 2021.

Live Blog

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Ordinance on hiked quota for SC/ST soon, says minister; right-wing outfits call for boycott of McDonalds, Pizza Hut. Follow this space for the latest news updates from Karnataka.

10:58 (IST)18 Oct 2022
‘Unable to explain reason to commit murder’: Karnataka HC releases man accused of murdering drunken wife

The Karnataka High Court recently acquitted a man, who allegedly killed his drunken wife for refusing to prepare food for him on the festival, from charges of murder and ordered his release from jail.

The High Court said the case amounts to culpable homicide and not murder. Suresha, a man from Mudigere in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district, was arrested for allegedly killing his wife Radha in 2016. A local court in the state had convicted Suresha for life imprisonment in November 2017 post which he approached the Karnataka High Court.

Suresha was married to Meenakshi and he tied the knot with Radha with whom he has two children after separation from his first wife. “The prosecution is not able to explain the intention of the accused to commit the murder,” said a division bench of Justice K. Somashekar and Justice T G Shivashankare Gowda. Read more.

10:57 (IST)18 Oct 2022
Good morning Bengaluru!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog! Follow this space for the latest updates from your city. 

Traffic jam on the Mysuru Road due to heavy rains, in Bengaluru (PTI)

Bengaluru city sets new record for highest annual rainfall

Following a vigorous monsoon this year, Bengaluru city recorded 1,700 mm of rainfall till October 18, thereby breaking the annual record of 1,696 mm in 2017.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the previous wettest year was recorded in 2005 when the city received 1,608.5 mm of rainfall. The annual rainfall in Bengaluru recorded in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 are 1,500 mm, 1,200 mm, 950 mm, and 1,050 mm respectively.

This year the city has received 222 mm of rainfall from October 1 to 17, as against 168 mm received in the same period last year. The extreme rainfall patterns in the months of October previously have been 204.3 mm in 2020; 178.4 mm in 2019; 111.7 mm in 2018 and 385.7 mm in October 2017.

Pothole menace: Bengaluru woman’s legs crushed under bus after she falls off scooter

A 50-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries after she fell off a scooter and was run over by a bus as her daughter, who was riding the two-wheeler, tried to navigate a pothole along Vatal Nagaraj Road in Bengaluru Monday, the police said. Umadevi, the victim, was riding pillion when the accident occurred.

Her daughter Vanitha S suffered minor injuries, officers added. After Umadevi fell off the scooter, the bus crushed her legs. She also suffered injuries on her abdomen and head, and is being treated at the ESI Hospital in Rajajinagar.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said they were awaiting a police report to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, even as barricades were placed along the pothole-ridden stretch. According to sources in the civic body, the road came under the major roads department of the BBMP and was handed over to the projects department for maintenance. The projects department has now pointed fingers at the contractor for not maintaining the road.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 10:55:48 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments