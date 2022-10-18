Bengaluru News Live Updates: Ordinance on hiked quota for SC/ST soon, says minister; right-wing outfits call for boycott of McDonalds, Pizza Hut

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare B Sriramulu on Monday said the State government would promulgate an ordinance to increase reservation for SC/ST (schedule caste/schedule tribe), according to PTI. The State Cabinet recently approved the increase. “The ordinance will be promulgated in a day or two. The process has started,” Sriramulu told PTI. He said the hike would be beneficial from the date the ordinance is promulgated.
Meanwhile, the Hindu Janajagruthi Vedike has relaunched its campaign against halal meat in Karnataka ahead of Diwali, asking Hindus to boycott products and companies, such as McDonalds and Pizza Hut, that use meat certified to have been prepared as per Islamic law. Ramesh Shinde, a spokesperson for the fringe right-wing outfit, alleged that a “parallel economy was being run through halal certification”, which he said was not permitted by the government of India. “Halal is only for Muslims. Why is it being imposed on Hindus and people of other religions?” he said.
In other news, the confidentiality clause in the Centre’s rules for blocking Twitter accounts and tweets — which disallows information to users on why their accounts were blocked — is “unreasonable” and denies a fair opportunity to those challenging the blocking orders, the social media platform told the Karnataka HC on Monday. The Bench of Justice Krishna Dixit was hearing a petition moved by Twitter against orders issued by the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology to block 39 accounts in 2021.
The Karnataka High Court recently acquitted a man, who allegedly killed his drunken wife for refusing to prepare food for him on the festival, from charges of murder and ordered his release from jail.
The High Court said the case amounts to culpable homicide and not murder. Suresha, a man from Mudigere in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district, was arrested for allegedly killing his wife Radha in 2016. A local court in the state had convicted Suresha for life imprisonment in November 2017 post which he approached the Karnataka High Court.
Suresha was married to Meenakshi and he tied the knot with Radha with whom he has two children after separation from his first wife. “The prosecution is not able to explain the intention of the accused to commit the murder,” said a division bench of Justice K. Somashekar and Justice T G Shivashankare Gowda. Read more.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog! Follow this space for the latest updates from your city.