Bengaluru News Live Updates: BJP, Congress spar over Nalin Kumar Kateel’s call to prioritise ‘love jihad’ issues over roads

Bengaluru News Live Updates, January 4, 2023: A day after BJP’s Karnataka president asked voters to prioritise the issue of “love jihad” over “small issues” like roads and drains, Congress has hit back saying: “It’s shameful that BJP has asked its party workers not to talk about development.” Nalin Kumar Kateel, in a speech on Monday, urged the people of Karnataka to prioritise the issue of “love jihad” in this year’s Assembly elections, over concerns such as “road, gutter, drain and other small issues.”

Meanwhile, two days after the death of a 47-year-old businessman in Bengaluru, following which Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and five others were named in the FIR, Congress leaders Tuesday demanded the government to arrest Limbavali and provide justice to the victim’s family. Pradeep S, a resident of Ambalipura in Whitefield, reportedly shot himself with a licensed gun on January 1 and has left behind three death notes where he named Limbavali and five others.

In other news, an international research group, consisting of scientists from India, Brazil, the UK, the USA, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Serbia and Switzerland, in their research paper have claimed that India may see a higher infection rate from the Omicron sub variant BF.7 in the coming days but the severity and mortality rate would probably remain very low. The research has been published in the International Journal of Inflammation.