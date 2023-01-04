Bengaluru News Live Updates: BJP, Congress spar over Nalin Kumar Kateel’s call to prioritise ‘love jihad’ issues over roads

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023
Bengaluru News: BJP, Congress spar over Nalin Kumar Kateel's call to prioritise 'love jihad' issues over roads

Bangalore News Live Updates Today: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, speaking at the launch of ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyaan,’ said that the issue of 'love jihad' should be prioritised in this year’s Assembly elections, over “road, gutter, drain and other small issues."

Bengaluru | Updated: January 4, 2023 10:47:47 am
Nalin Kumar Kateel, Karnataka BJP president, delivering a speech at the launch of 'Booth Vijay Abhiyaan' on Monday. (Photo: Screengrab from video/Twitter)

Bengaluru News Live Updates, January 4, 2023: A day after BJP’s Karnataka president asked voters to prioritise the issue of “love jihad” over “small issues” like roads and drains, Congress has hit back saying: “It’s shameful that BJP has asked its party workers not to talk about development.” Nalin Kumar Kateel, in a speech on Monday, urged the people of Karnataka to prioritise the issue of “love jihad” in this year’s Assembly elections, over concerns such as “road, gutter, drain and other small issues.”

Meanwhile, two days after the death of a 47-year-old businessman in Bengaluru, following which Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and five others were named in the FIR, Congress leaders Tuesday demanded the government to arrest Limbavali and provide justice to the victim’s family. Pradeep S, a resident of Ambalipura in Whitefield, reportedly shot himself with a licensed gun on January 1 and has left behind three death notes where he named Limbavali and five others.

In other news, an international research group, consisting of scientists from India, Brazil, the UK, the USA, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Serbia and Switzerland, in their research paper have claimed that India may see a higher infection rate from the Omicron sub variant BF.7 in the coming days but the severity and mortality rate would probably remain very low. The research has been published in the International Journal of Inflammation.

India may see higher infection rate from BF.7 but severity, deaths to remain low, claims report.

India may see higher infection rate from BF.7 but severity and deaths to remain low: Report

An international research group, consisting of scientists from India, Brazil, the UK, the USA, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Serbia, and Switzerland, in their research paper, said that India may see a higher infection rate from the Omicron sub variant BF.7 in the coming days but the severity and mortality rate would probably remain very low.

“Although, currently the sub-variants BF.7 and XBB are infecting millions of people in different countries, as per this research finding, there may not be much severity and deaths. However, it will depend on the population and their immunity and other major clinical determinants...," Dr Barh, who led the research, said. Read more here.

Partly cloudy skies in Bengaluru today, no rainfall expected

According to Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, the city will witness partly cloudy skies for the next 24 hours. Mist will very likely prevail during the early morning hours in some areas. 

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively.

Kannada rappers Chindi Chitranna, Kata call out Bengaluru’s infamous potholes

What began as a casual meet-up between Kannada rappers Dr Deepak Shridhar (Chindi Chitranna) and Anoop KR (Kata) ended up as one that laid the foundation for the satirical rap track, ‘Aladsu’ (which translates to ‘shake’) released in December. The track calls out how the government has ‘recklessly’ spent the income of citizens without paying heed to Bengaluru’s crater-filled roads and the problems they cause to commuters. Read here.

Narayan Ramachandran launches book on biodiversity habitat authored by Dhanvantari Arogyashram chairman

Narayan Ramachandran, member of the Advisory Council of the Centre for Wildlife Studies, launched a book titled Biodiversity in Microhabitats Plants, Predators, and Prey of Arogyashram in Bengaluru Monday.

Speaking at the launch of the book, Kannada filmmaker and environmentalist Suresh Heblikar said that the biodiversity habitat at Sri Dhanvantari Arogyashram should be shown to companies in Bengaluru where medicinal plants could be planted in vacant spaces.

The book has been authored by BV Venkatesha Murthy, chairman of Sadvaidyasala Private Limited (SVL) and Dhanvantari Arogyashram Trust. Dr MD Madhusudan, visiting scientist at National Centre for Biological Sciences, said: “If we walk through plants, birds, and insects and not identify even one of them, what is the point? We should allow nature to grow in us.” Read more.

