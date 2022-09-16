Bengaluru News Live Updates: ED summons Shivakumar in money laundering case

Bengaluru, Karnataka news live updates: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar has been served summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency later this month in connection with a money laundering case where a chargesheet was filed in May. “In the midst of the Bharat JodoYatra and the assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summon to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties,” Shivakumar said on social media on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Legislative Council Thursday passed the contentious anti-conversion Bill tabled by the state’s BJP government amid objections by the Congress and JD(S). The Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill had been cleared by the Assembly on December 23, 2021 but was not introduced in the Upper House as the BJP lacked a clear majority at the time.

In other news, benefits worth Rs 2,829.02 crore were disbursed outside the core Direct Benefit Transfer portal by 22 government departments, even after its launch in Karnataka, due to delay in onboarding of identified schemes, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said in its report. Though all departments were required to use the certified core DBT portal compulsorily for all fund transfers by the end of 2018-19 and 239 schemes implemented by various departments were identified for transfer of benefits through DBT, the state could achieve only in respect of 83 schemes as of April, 2021, PTI reported. The CAG report regarding performance audit of Direct Benefit Transfer was tabled in the Legislative Assembly by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday.