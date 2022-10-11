Bengaluru News Live Updates: Four months after inauguration, road over Bengaluru’s Kundalahalli underpass caves in

Spread over 82 acres, Sarakki Lake in south Bengaluru is one of the oldest lakes in the city. Known as a ‘lake of thousand birds’, a decade ago, the lake had turned into a reservoir for untreated sewage, unabated encroachment and a place to dump garbage. Two years ago, however, it was restored to its former glory following a joint effort by local citizens and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Citizens involved with the lake’s renewal say that the Sarakki restoration model is one worth emulating. “This lake was rejuvenated two years ago. Perhaps, this is one of the few lakes brimming with water. Plenty of aquatic and avian lives thrive here. This is the best lake in Bengaluru,” says Professor K S Bhat, president of Sarakki Lake Area Improvement Trust (SLAIT).

In 2012, SLAIT, a citizens’ collective, was formed. On its demand, revenue officials surveyed the lake and found more than 180 encroachments. A year later, an NGO called People’s Right to Campaign for Water (PCRW) filed a public interest litigation in the Karnataka High Court, which subsequently directed the authorities to remove encroachments from the lake. In 2015, the encroachments were razed. However, the lake was not restored as new encroachments had cropped up.

If the blooming flowers and lush green trees in Bengaluru soothe your mind, then you should be indebted to botanist Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel. The German had laid the groundwork for Bengaluru’s pursuit towards earning the sobriquet ‘Garden City of India’.

With October being an important month for Germans as they celebrate ‘Oktoberfest’, it is time for Bengalureans to reminisce about the contributions of Krumbiegel who gave his green thumb to the growth of the city’s landscape.

Krumbiegel is responsible for deliberating and promoting a visual splendour for Bengaluru through his horticultural lens, at a time when many urban planners and engineers had focused on the infrastructure development of Bengaluru. In fact, conservationists point out that the Bengaluru ‘weather’ that everyone celebrates, is because of the ground works laid by horticulturists like Krumbiegel.

From the famous Janata Bazaar in Gandhinagar to the directorate office of horticulture in Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Krumbiegel’s stamp has all over the design of these buildings.