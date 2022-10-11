Bengaluru News Live Updates: Four months after inauguration, road over Bengaluru’s Kundalahalli underpass caves in

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Within four months after Bengaluru’s Kundalahalli underpass was inaugurated, the road above it caved in for about 40m on October 9, prompting the Congress to raise its “40 per cent commission” allegation against the BJP government again. The Opposition Congress alleged that shoddy work was to blame for the road cave-in.
Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Harthikote village in Hiriyur at 6:30 am on Tuesday morning.
Protests broke out on Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharati campus after a state-run bus ran over and seriously injured a student who tried to board it around 10 am on Monday. Shilpashree, a student of the mathematics department, is admitted to a private hospital, according to protesters, who gathered in the hundred to demand a ban on public vehicles on the campus. They blocked the entry and exit gates of the campus.
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, who is on bail in a case of illegal mining, to stay in Bellary district until November 6. “As it is reported that the daughter of the applicant has delivered a child recently and now she is at Bellary, the applicant is permitted to stay at Bellary up to 06.11.2022,” a bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari said while hearing his plea to modify the bail conditions imposed on him.
