Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Four months after inauguration, road over Bengaluru’s Kundalahalli underpass caves in

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates, October 11: Another road has peeled off in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, buttressing allegations of corruption levelled against the government by Opposition parties.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: October 11, 2022 9:52:46 am
The Opposition Congress alleged that shoddy work was to blame for the road cave-in. (@KiranParashar21 /Twitter screen grab)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Within four months after Bengaluru’s Kundalahalli underpass was inaugurated, the road above it caved in for about 40m on October 9, prompting the Congress to raise its “40 per cent commission” allegation against the BJP government again. The Opposition Congress alleged that shoddy work was to blame for the road cave-in.

Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Harthikote village in Hiriyur at 6:30 am on Tuesday morning.

Protests broke out on Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharati campus after a state-run bus ran over and seriously injured a student who tried to board it around 10 am on Monday. Shilpashree, a student of the mathematics department, is admitted to a private hospital, according to protesters, who gathered in the hundred to demand a ban on public vehicles on the campus. They blocked the entry and exit gates of the campus.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, who is on bail in a case of illegal mining, to stay in Bellary district until November 6. “As it is reported that the daughter of the applicant has delivered a child recently and now she is at Bellary, the applicant is permitted to stay at Bellary up to 06.11.2022,” a bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari said while hearing his plea to modify the bail conditions imposed on him.

Bengaluru news live updates: Uttarakhand avalanche tragedy: Bodies of two Bengaluru mountaineers retrieved; World Mental Health Day: Karnataka Governor virtually launches Tele-MANAS at NIMHANS

09:52 (IST)11 Oct 2022
Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Harthikote village in Hiriyur

Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Harthikote village in Hiriyur at 6:30 am on Tuesday morning.

Lakes of Bengaluru: Sarakki Lake, a restoration success story worth emulating

Spread over 82 acres, Sarakki Lake in south Bengaluru is one of the oldest lakes in the city. Known as a ‘lake of thousand birds’, a decade ago, the lake had turned into a reservoir for untreated sewage, unabated encroachment and a place to dump garbage. Two years ago, however, it was restored to its former glory following a joint effort by local citizens and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Citizens involved with the lake’s renewal say that the Sarakki restoration model is one worth emulating. “This lake was rejuvenated two years ago. Perhaps, this is one of the few lakes brimming with water. Plenty of aquatic and avian lives thrive here. This is the best lake in Bengaluru,” says Professor K S Bhat, president of Sarakki Lake Area Improvement Trust (SLAIT).

In 2012, SLAIT, a citizens’ collective, was formed. On its demand, revenue officials surveyed the lake and found more than 180 encroachments. A year later, an NGO called People’s Right to Campaign for Water (PCRW) filed a public interest litigation in the Karnataka High Court, which subsequently directed the authorities to remove encroachments from the lake. In 2015, the encroachments were razed. However, the lake was not restored as new encroachments had cropped up.

Know Your City: Bengaluru, the Garden City of India, owes a lot to German botanist Krumbiegel

If the blooming flowers and lush green trees in Bengaluru soothe your mind, then you should be indebted to botanist Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel. The German had laid the groundwork for Bengaluru’s pursuit towards earning the sobriquet ‘Garden City of India’.

With October being an important month for Germans as they celebrate ‘Oktoberfest’, it is time for Bengalureans to reminisce about the contributions of Krumbiegel who gave his green thumb to the growth of the city’s landscape.

Krumbiegel is responsible for deliberating and promoting a visual splendour for Bengaluru through his horticultural lens, at a time when many urban planners and engineers had focused on the infrastructure development of Bengaluru. In fact, conservationists point out that the Bengaluru ‘weather’ that everyone celebrates, is because of the ground works laid by horticulturists like Krumbiegel.

From the famous Janata Bazaar in Gandhinagar to the directorate office of horticulture in Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Krumbiegel’s stamp has all over the design of these buildings.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 09:48:42 am
