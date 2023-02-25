Bengaluru News Live Updates: German Chancellor to visit city tomorrow; Karnataka Congress Chief slams BJP for non-fulfillment of promises

Bengaluru News Live Updates: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to visit Bengaluru tomorrow. He arrived in India today on a two-day visit and is set to meet PM Narendra Modi later in the morning. Scholz will leave for Bengaluru on Sunday morning and will depart from the capital city of Karnataka at around 5.30 pm.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in India on Saturday on a two-day visit that is expected to further expand the overall bilateral relations in a number of key areas, including new technologies, clean energy and trade and investment.
Scholz will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 11.45 am, covering the Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and ways to boost bilateral ties.
Scholz will leave for Bengaluru on Sunday morning and is set to depart from the capital city of Karnataka at around 5.30 pm. (PTI)
After six years, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the much-awaited Kalasipalya Transit and Transport Management Centre and dedicated the new Kalasipalya bus station to the public on Friday.
The new bus station is expected to benefit lakhs of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private bus passengers who can board buses to different parts of Bengaluru and different districts. This will also help decongest the traffic around KR Market and other major roads. (Read more)
Here's what the Bengaluru Meteorological Centre has predicted.
For 24 hours: Mainly clear sky. Shallow fog or mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 32 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively.
For 48 hours: Mainly clear sky. Shallow fog or mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 32 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively.
Bengaluru’s safe city project appears to be seeing the light of day, with the Bengaluru city police now putting to test a series of audio-visual systems, including drones, CCTVs and emergency call boxes in the city.
As a part of the project’s phase 1 process, the police department, in partnership with Honeywell, has installed emergency call boxes or emergency panic buttons. The blue-coloured call boxes come with a panic button, which when pressed during emergency situations, raises a direct alert to the command centre in the commissionerate’s office. The local police are then directed to attend to the issue.
According to the police department, a total of 50 call boxes will be installed and 30 are already in place under the first phase. Out of the remaining 20, five are already installed and the remaining 15 will be installed before the end of this year. (Read more)
