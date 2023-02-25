Bengaluru News Live Updates: German Chancellor to visit city tomorrow; Karnataka Congress Chief slams BJP for non-fulfillment of promises

Bengaluru News Live Updates: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to visit Bengaluru tomorrow. He arrived in India today on a two-day visit and is set to meet PM Narendra Modi later in the morning. Scholz will leave for Bengaluru on Sunday morning and will depart from the capital city of Karnataka at around 5.30 pm.

The much-awaited Kalasipalya Transit and Transport Management Centre was inaugurated yesterday. The new bus station is expected to benefit lakhs of BMTC, Karnataka SRTC and private bus passengers who can board buses to different parts of Bengaluru and different districts. This will also help decongest the traffic around KR Market and other major roads.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar has criticised the ruling BJP over the non-fulfilment of promises made by the BJP and also for the announcement made by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai that a Ram Temple would be built by the Karnataka government.