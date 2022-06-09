Bengaluru News Live Updates: Process of appointment of new lokayukta in final stage, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru News Live Updates: A day after the Karnataka High Court indicated that appointing a new lokayukta in the southern state was being considered, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Mysuru Wednesday confirmed that the process of appointing the lokayukta was in the final stage.
Bommai said, “The process (of appointment of lokayukta) is in its final stage. It will be done at the earliest, it won’t take many days.” The panel formed to choose the new lokayukta comprises Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly, chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council, and leaders of opposition in both the Houses.
Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 376 new Covid cases, of which 358 were in Bengaluru, Wednesday. The number of active cases in the state is 2,623 and Bengaluru reported the highest number at 2,526.
Rising 31 places in a year, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has emerged as the highest ranked Indian institute in the 2023 edition of the QS World University rankings, pushing IIT-Bombay to the second position, followed by IIT-Delhi.
Apart from IISc at 155, IIT-Bombay (IIT-B) and IIT-Delhi (IIT-D), which have risen five and 11 places to rank 172 and 174 respectively, are the only other Indian institutes in the global league of top 200, in continuation of a trend since 2017. The total number of Indian institutes among the top 1,000 globally has risen to 27 from 22.
Speaking to The Indian Express, QS spokesperson William Barbieri attributed the remarkable rise of IISc, which is one of the eight public Institutes of Eminence (IoE), to improvement across four out of six parameters based on which the rankings are prepared. Read more
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Bengaluru, Karnataka!