Bengaluru News Live Updates: Process of appointment of new lokayukta in final stage, says CM Bommai

Kempegowda International Airport (File Photo)

The Bengaluru airport Wednesday unveiled an international and domestic lounge for an immersive lounge experience for passengers at the airport’s terminal one.

The lounge is called ‘080 Lounge’, the trunk dial code of Bengaluru, and has a small library, movie screening area, bar counters, buffet setups and other amenities for passengers.

A senior official from the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, “Our luxurious world-class lounges strongly establish Bengaluru Airport’s connection and dedication to the city. Not just the name, its design aspects, including art, artisans, heritage and flora also reflect the rich culture of the city. Lush greenery has been artistically incorporated throughout the lounges, reaffirming Bengaluru’s reputation as the ‘garden city’. Designed meticulously to meet the unique requirements of every passenger, 080 is set to leave a lasting impression of the vibrant city of Bengaluru in their minds.”

Karnataka to hold state-wide Covid-19 serological survey in children

The Department of Health and Family Welfare of Karnataka government will be conducting a state-wide Covid-19 serological survey in June. It has announced that the survey will be conducted on children in the age group of 6-14 years.