Bengaluru news live updates: Ban on liquor sale in East Bengaluru today on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

Bengaluru live Updates: Bengaluru police have imposed a one-day ban on the sale of liquor in parts of East Bengaluru Sunday on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi festivities and procession. However, the ban will not apply to clubs and five-star hotels in the area. Bengaluru police commissioner C H Prathap Reddy Saturday issued an order for prohibition of the sale of liquor on October 9 in the areas coming under Hennur, Govindapura, KG Halli, DJ Halli, Pulkeshinagar, Shivajinagar, Commercial Street and the Bharathinagar police station limits.

In other news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the objective of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was not 2024 general elections but to unite the people of the country, as he alleged that the BJP-RSS were spreading “violence and hatred”. The ninth day of the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra saw expelled JD(S) MLA Gubbi Srinivas participating in the march. He represents Gubbi constituency in Tumakuru district. Srinivas was introduced to Rahul by former Deputy CM G Parameshwara as he joined the march. The legislator was expelled after the party accused him of cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections held in July, a charge he denies.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu Saturday said he has directed officials to impound autorickshaws that are still being operated by ride-hailing companies despite a ban by the state government. He said notices have been issued to aggregators such as Ola and Uber for “violations” and that he would decide the next course of action in a couple of days. The Karnataka government has directed the ride hailing companies to stop their “illegal” autorickshaw services in the city, citing violation of norms. The action came after many passengers complained of overcharging by the autorickshaws operating under apps like Ola and Uber.