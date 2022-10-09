Bengaluru news live updates: Ban on liquor sale in East Bengaluru today on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

Bengaluru live Updates: Bengaluru police have imposed a one-day ban on the sale of liquor in parts of East Bengaluru Sunday on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi festivities and procession. However, the ban will not apply to clubs and five-star hotels in the area. Bengaluru police commissioner C H Prathap Reddy Saturday issued an order for prohibition of the sale of liquor on October 9 in the areas coming under Hennur, Govindapura, KG Halli, DJ Halli, Pulkeshinagar, Shivajinagar, Commercial Street and the Bharathinagar police station limits.
In other news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the objective of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was not 2024 general elections but to unite the people of the country, as he alleged that the BJP-RSS were spreading “violence and hatred”. The ninth day of the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra saw expelled JD(S) MLA Gubbi Srinivas participating in the march. He represents Gubbi constituency in Tumakuru district. Srinivas was introduced to Rahul by former Deputy CM G Parameshwara as he joined the march. The legislator was expelled after the party accused him of cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections held in July, a charge he denies.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu Saturday said he has directed officials to impound autorickshaws that are still being operated by ride-hailing companies despite a ban by the state government. He said notices have been issued to aggregators such as Ola and Uber for “violations” and that he would decide the next course of action in a couple of days. The Karnataka government has directed the ride hailing companies to stop their “illegal” autorickshaw services in the city, citing violation of norms. The action came after many passengers complained of overcharging by the autorickshaws operating under apps like Ola and Uber.
Narayana Health City in Bengaluru Saturday said it helped realise a 9-year-old thalassemia patient’s dream of becoming a doctor.
The girl, Fathima AK, hails from Irutty, a small taluk in neighbouring Kerala.
In a statement, Narayana Health City said: “During her visit to the city early this week for her post-transplant (she had undergone bone marrow transplant) check-up, Fathima had expressed her desire to be a doctor when she grows up. Hearing this, Narayana Health City in association with Make-A-Wish Foundation gave her an opportunity to be a doctor at the Department of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation for a day.” (Read more)
Opinion is divided among Bengalurueans about a Karnataka government crackdown on online cab aggregators offering autorickshaw rides, with the ban on Ola and Uber autos expected to kick in soon.
The transport department’s move comes after complaints that the aggregator apps were charging at least Rs 100 for autorickshaw rides when the minimum charge is Rs 30. Also, the app-based platforms are operating without licences required for running autorickshaw services.
Dr Bhargavi Hemmige, a professor, welcomed the ban on app-based autorickshaws. “In Bengaluru, half the expenditure goes into travelling. With these aggregators charging high prices for short-distance travel, it is only digging more into our pockets. The fares vary extensively during the peak hours. For the past six months, I have witnessed an unprecedented surge in the auto rates. A mere 7km ride costs anywhere between Rs 200-Rs 250, when I have to pay only half the price for a meter auto,” he said. (Read more)