Bengaluru News Live Updates: Aero India 2023 to impact flights at Bengaluru Airport from Feb 8 to 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three initiatives in the green energy sector during the inaugural India Energy Week in Bengaluru Monday. The first was the ‘Unbottled’ project of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, under which Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles are recycled to produce yarn to knit fabric. The other two were a solar cooking system and E20, an ethanol-blended fuel, which will be available in select cities before being supplied across the country.

In the heart of Bengaluru’s beloved Cubbon Park sits an iconic building that is a superlative example of colonial-era architecture as well as the Karnataka capital’s flagship reference library. The State Central Library, housed in the Seshadri Iyer Memorial Hall, has existed since the building started to be used as a library 108 years ago. The origin of the building, however, goes back to Sir Seshadri Iyer, who had served for eighteen years as the dewan of the princely state of Mysore.