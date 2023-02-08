scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Aero India 2023 to impact flights at Bengaluru Airport from Feb 8 to 17

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The Airport Authority has announced a partial air space closure from February 8 to 17, 2023 for a few hours.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 8, 2023 10:28 IST
Bengaluru News Live: The Aero India Show will be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka. (File)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The Bengaluru Airport Authority announced a partial air space closure during Aero India 2023 from February 8 to 17, 2023. This may impact commercial flight schedules for a few hours on the said days. The Aero India Show will be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka.

In other news, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday launched 108 Namma Clinics within the municipal limits of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). As a part of the launch, the newly-established Namma Clinic in Mahalakshmipura ward of Mahalakshmi Layout was inaugurated Tuesday while the remaining 107 clinics were launched virtually.

Days after his controversial statement that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi belonged to a sect of Brahmins which desecrated the Sringeri Shankaracharya Peeth and assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said his statement was misconstrued as he had not blamed all Brahmins.

Live Blog

Bengaluru News Live Updates: PM Modi launches 3 green initiatives at India Energy Week; Follow for more live updates from Bengaluru, Karnataka

10:28 (IST)08 Feb 2023
Clear sky in Bengaluru today

Bengaluru Meteorological centre on Wednesday predicted that the city will experience a clear sky today. Mist very likely in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 31 and 17 Degree Celsius respectively.

10:24 (IST)08 Feb 2023
Welcome to today's blog!

Good Morning!

Welcome to today's blog! We bring to you the latest updates from Bengaluru, Karnataka. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three initiatives in the green energy sector during the inaugural India Energy Week in Bengaluru Monday. The first was the ‘Unbottled’ project of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, under which Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles are recycled to produce yarn to knit fabric. The other two were a solar cooking system and E20, an ethanol-blended fuel, which will be available in select cities before being supplied across the country.

Know Your City: Western architecture meets east at this library in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park

In the heart of Bengaluru’s beloved Cubbon Park sits an iconic building that is a superlative example of colonial-era architecture as well as the Karnataka capital’s flagship reference library. The State Central Library, housed in the Seshadri Iyer Memorial Hall, has existed since the building started to be used as a library 108 years ago. The origin of the building, however, goes back to Sir Seshadri Iyer, who had served for eighteen years as the dewan of the princely state of Mysore.

As the brain behind the early development of Bengaluru as the city recognisable today as well as the Shivanasamudra hydroelectric project, Iyer was respected by both the British and the local population. According to the records at the library, the prime mover behind the building was Viceroy Lord Curzon, who wrote to the Resident, Donald Robertson, to have a hall built in Sheshadri Iyer’s memory. A sum of over a lakh was raised from the public to fund the construction. The building, which was completed in 1908, remains in excellent condition for its age. A statue of Iyer unveiled there in 1913 by Curzon’s successor Lord Hardinge remains there to this day.

According to Meera Iyer, convener of the Bengaluru chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, the granite pillars and other decorative elements represent Karnataka architecture, while its Greco-Roman elements such as Tuscan and Corinthian decorative columns showcase colonial architecture.

Police officers who ‘fined’ Bengaluru couple for being out on the streets after 11 pm dismissed from service

A head constable and a constable, who had extorted money from a couple walking home in Bengaluru on December 8, were dismissed from the service Saturday.

The dismissed officials are head constable Rajesh and constable Nagesh attached to the Sampigehalli police station. City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy confirmed that the two officers were dismissed from their service.

The two officers, who were on patrol duty, extorted Rs 1,000 from the couple around 12.30 am claiming it was a “fine” for roaming outside after 11 pm. Karthik Patri, one of the victims, took to Twitter to narrate the incident where the police had stopped them a few metre away from their residence, asked for their ID cards and questioned them about their relationship, place of work and other details. Later, they demanded Rs 3,000 as penalty and after a negotiation, they took Rs 1,000 through a digital payment app.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 09:59 IST
