Bengaluru news live updates: Supreme Court judgment on Karnataka hijab ban today

The Supreme Court will deliver its judgement on Thursday on petitions challenging the March 15 Karnataka High Court verdict dismissing a batch of petitions filed by Muslim girls studying in pre-university colleges in Udupi seeking right to wear hijab in classrooms. A two-judge bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia will pronounce the verdict at 10.30am. The court had reserved its decision in the matter on September 22 after hearing extensive arguments by the petitioners as well as the state.

On the 35th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with the youth drawn from across Karnataka and attacked the BJP-ruled Central and state governments, saying they “do not have a strategy to create employment”. “Jobs don’t just get created like that, we will put in a strategy to ensure that youngsters get jobs,” he said. Rahul walked for 24km from Challakere to Hirenahalli toll plaza in Karnataka during the day.

In other news, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa joined a Dalit family for breakfast in Hospet Wednesday, continuing the ruling BJP’s efforts to woo Dalits even as the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra covered some of the state’s most backward districts. Bommai and Yediyurappa visited the home of Hirala Kollarappa in Vijayanagar district along with local MLA and tourism minister Anand Singh. “The uplift of the last man in society is the BJP’s aim,” Bommai said in Hospet.