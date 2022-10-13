scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Bengaluru news live updates: Supreme Court judgment on Karnataka hijab ban today

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates, October 12: The Karnataka Transport and Road Safety department has announced a first-time offence penalty of Rs 5,000 per vehicle if cab aggregators are found operating three-wheelers.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 13, 2022 9:08:03 am
Bengaluru News Live: Students stage a protest after Supreme Court refused to accord urgent hearing on Karnataka hijab case, at Jamia Millia Islamia Campus in New Delhi. (Express file photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Supreme Court will deliver its judgement on Thursday on petitions challenging the March 15 Karnataka High Court verdict dismissing a batch of petitions filed by Muslim girls studying in pre-university colleges in Udupi seeking right to wear hijab in classrooms. A two-judge bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia will pronounce the verdict at 10.30am. The court had reserved its decision in the matter on September 22 after hearing extensive arguments by the petitioners as well as the state.

On the 35th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with the youth drawn from across Karnataka and attacked the BJP-ruled Central and state governments, saying they “do not have a strategy to create employment”. “Jobs don’t just get created like that, we will put in a strategy to ensure that youngsters get jobs,” he said. Rahul walked for 24km from Challakere to Hirenahalli toll plaza in Karnataka during the day.

In other news, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa joined a Dalit family for breakfast in Hospet Wednesday, continuing the ruling BJP’s efforts to woo Dalits even as the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra covered some of the state’s most backward districts. Bommai and Yediyurappa visited the home of Hirala Kollarappa in Vijayanagar district along with local MLA and tourism minister Anand Singh. “The uplift of the last man in society is the BJP’s aim,” Bommai said in Hospet.

Live Blog

09:08 (IST)13 Oct 2022
BBMP continues anti-encroachment drive in Mahadevapura and KR Puram

Continuing its anti-encroachment drive Wednesday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cleared encroachments on stormwater drains in Mahadevapura.

“A 70-metre compound wall and a security guard’s room of TZ apartment in Mahadevapura were demolished. The compound wall of Diya school that was encroaching stormwater drains has also been cleared. Three sheds which were used as fish stalls and garage sheds were also demolished. The wall of the Gowdru Rajanna hotel was brought down. A part of Bhagini Hotel which is encroaching on the stormwater drain will be cleared by the hotel management. The hotel’s owner has been told to remove the encroachment soon. At the Whitefield Ring Road, two sheds were also cleared,” the BBMP said in a statement. (Read more)

Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara S M addressing media. (Express photo)

Strict traffic and security rules on Bangalore University campus from tomorrow

After Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharati campus witnessed five road accidents in the past two days, it was decided on Wednesday that traffic rules would be tightened from Thursday, but a complete ban on vehicles was ruled out.

After a meeting of university and police officials, vice-chancellor Dr Jayakara S M said scientific humps, more barricades and CCTV cameras would be installed and illumination increased. “After consulting all the stakeholders, it was decided that we will start implementing short-term solutions by enforcing strict traffic and security measures from Thursday. The speed of the vehicles will be restricted by adding barricades and installing humps through a scientific process. However, a complete ban on vehicles on the campus is unlikely for the moment and a decision on it has to be taken by the government,” he said.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 08:51:08 am
