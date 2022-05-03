scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: JD(S) Lingayat face Basavaraj Horatti joins BJP during Amit Shah’s visit

Bangalore News Today Updates, Bangalore Covid-19 Cases Updates, Karnataka Weather News, Bengaluru, Karnataka Today News, Karnataka PSI Recruitment Scam, 3 May: Shah’s visit to the state comes at a time when the BJP-led government is grappling with a series of controversies from allegations of corruption to the resignation of minister KS Eshwarappa, a scam in police recruitment to rising communal tensions.

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore, New Delhi |
Updated: May 3, 2022 11:52:05 am
Bengaluru News Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday amid speculation about leadership change and cabinet expansion. Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti joined the BJP in presence of Shah and he is likely to be the party candidate for the upcoming MLC polls from West Teachers’ constituency.

Meanwhile, The alleged Karnataka Police sub-inspector exam scam got a fresh political twist Monday with the opposition Congress alleging that an influential minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had prevented a candidate’s arrest by the criminal investigation department (CID). The Congress also alleged that the candidate had cleared the police recruitment exam after paying Rs 80 lakh to the minister’s brother.

For Monday and Tuesday, the weather department has predicted rain and thunderstorms in Bengaluru and the temperature will likely be between 35 and 23 degree Celsius.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka on political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state.

11:52 (IST)03 May 2022
Mangaluru gets direct air connectivity to Hubballi

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) now has direct flight connectivity to Hubballi airport in North Karnataka. Operated by IndiGo using an ATR aircraft, the flights to Hubballi will fly four times a week on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with flight 6E7189 arriving at Mangaluru at 6.05 pm and flight 6E7191 departing at 6.35 pm.

11:21 (IST)03 May 2022
Amit Shah inaugurates Nrupathunga University and NATGRID campus in Bengaluru
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Nrupathunga University and NATGRID campus on Tuesday during his day-long visit to Bengaluru. Nrupathunga University, formerly called Government Science College, was established by the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Earlier, the Shah paid tributes to Sri Basavanna on Basava Jayanthi in the city's Basaveshwar Circle.

Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Sri Basavanna on Basava Jayanthi in the city's Basaveshwar Circle.
11:09 (IST)03 May 2022
Bommai cabinet at present has 29 ministers against a full strength of 34

The Bommai cabinet at present has 29 ministers against a full strength of 34. The CM has not yet allocated the rural development ministry portfolio, vacated by Eshwarappa after being accused of corruption in the wake of the death of a civil contractor.

Shah’s visit to the state comes at a time when the BJP-led government is grappling with a series of controversies from allegations of corruption to the resignation of minister KS Eshwarappa, a scam in police recruitment to rising communal tensions.

10:53 (IST)03 May 2022
JD(S) Lingayat face Basavaraj Horatti joins BJP during Amit Shah’s visit

Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday amid speculation about leadership change and cabinet expansion. Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti joined the BJP in presence of Shah and he is likely to be the party candidate for the upcoming MLC polls from West Teachers’ constituency.

10:41 (IST)03 May 2022
Amit Shah to take part in valedictory function of ‘Khelo India’ University Games

On his visit to the state on April 1, Shah had fixed a target of 150 seats for the BJP in the 2023 Assembly polls during a core committee meeting. In the meeting, state BJP leaders were directed to create a roadmap for the next one year and work on the ground and attract leaders from other parties.

According to party sources, Shah is on an official visit to the state and will take part in the valedictory function of ‘Khelo India’ University Games on Tuesday. Later, he will be paying tribute to 12th-century social reformer and Lingayat saint Basavanna on the occasion of Basava Jayanthi.

10:40 (IST)03 May 2022
Hello and welcome to our Bangalore news blog.

Hello and welcome to our Bangalore news blog. Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Karnataka on Tuesday amid speculation about leadership change and cabinet expansion. Follow to get all the latest updates here.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's remarks over the border row was a ploy by the neighbouring state government for political survival. He was reacting to Pawar's comments on May 1, where he said "On this Maharashtra Day, we still regret that several Marathi-speaking villages at the state border, including Belgaum, Nipai and Karwar, couldn't be part of our state yet. I assure you we'll keep supporting the fight by the people of these villages to become a part of Maharashtra."

Bengaluru study evaluates performance of low-cost particulate matter sensors

A study to evaluate the performance of low-cost sensors (LCS) that measure PM 2.5 (particulate matter with a size less than or equal to 2.5 microns) has found that PM2.5, temperature, and relative humidity measurements of LCSs can be used to identify specific days or locations that are more polluted than others.

The study, conducted by the Bengaluru-based Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) and ILK Labs and titled ‘Performance Assessment of Low-Cost PM2.5 Sensors’, was funded by Google.

