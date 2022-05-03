Bengaluru News Live Updates: JD(S) Lingayat face Basavaraj Horatti joins BJP during Amit Shah’s visit

Bengaluru News Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday amid speculation about leadership change and cabinet expansion. Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti joined the BJP in presence of Shah and he is likely to be the party candidate for the upcoming MLC polls from West Teachers’ constituency.
Shah’s visit to the state comes at a time when the BJP-led government is grappling with a series of controversies from allegations of corruption to the resignation of minister KS Eshwarappa, a scam in police recruitment to rising communal tensions.
Meanwhile, The alleged Karnataka Police sub-inspector exam scam got a fresh political twist Monday with the opposition Congress alleging that an influential minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had prevented a candidate’s arrest by the criminal investigation department (CID). The Congress also alleged that the candidate had cleared the police recruitment exam after paying Rs 80 lakh to the minister’s brother.
For Monday and Tuesday, the weather department has predicted rain and thunderstorms in Bengaluru and the temperature will likely be between 35 and 23 degree Celsius.
Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) now has direct flight connectivity to Hubballi airport in North Karnataka. Operated by IndiGo using an ATR aircraft, the flights to Hubballi will fly four times a week on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with flight 6E7189 arriving at Mangaluru at 6.05 pm and flight 6E7191 departing at 6.35 pm.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Nrupathunga University and NATGRID campus on Tuesday during his day-long visit to Bengaluru. Nrupathunga University, formerly called Government Science College, was established by the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.
Earlier, the Shah paid tributes to Sri Basavanna on Basava Jayanthi in the city's Basaveshwar Circle.
The Bommai cabinet at present has 29 ministers against a full strength of 34. The CM has not yet allocated the rural development ministry portfolio, vacated by Eshwarappa after being accused of corruption in the wake of the death of a civil contractor.
Shah’s visit to the state comes at a time when the BJP-led government is grappling with a series of controversies from allegations of corruption to the resignation of minister KS Eshwarappa, a scam in police recruitment to rising communal tensions.
Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday amid speculation about leadership change and cabinet expansion. Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti joined the BJP in presence of Shah and he is likely to be the party candidate for the upcoming MLC polls from West Teachers’ constituency.
On his visit to the state on April 1, Shah had fixed a target of 150 seats for the BJP in the 2023 Assembly polls during a core committee meeting. In the meeting, state BJP leaders were directed to create a roadmap for the next one year and work on the ground and attract leaders from other parties.
According to party sources, Shah is on an official visit to the state and will take part in the valedictory function of ‘Khelo India’ University Games on Tuesday. Later, he will be paying tribute to 12th-century social reformer and Lingayat saint Basavanna on the occasion of Basava Jayanthi.
Hello and welcome to our Bangalore news blog. Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Karnataka on Tuesday amid speculation about leadership change and cabinet expansion. Follow to get all the latest updates here.