Bengaluru News Live Updates: JD(S) Lingayat face Basavaraj Horatti joins BJP during Amit Shah’s visit

Bengaluru News Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday amid speculation about leadership change and cabinet expansion. Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti joined the BJP in presence of Shah and he is likely to be the party candidate for the upcoming MLC polls from West Teachers’ constituency.

Shah’s visit to the state comes at a time when the BJP-led government is grappling with a series of controversies from allegations of corruption to the resignation of minister KS Eshwarappa, a scam in police recruitment to rising communal tensions.

Meanwhile, The alleged Karnataka Police sub-inspector exam scam got a fresh political twist Monday with the opposition Congress alleging that an influential minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had prevented a candidate’s arrest by the criminal investigation department (CID). The Congress also alleged that the candidate had cleared the police recruitment exam after paying Rs 80 lakh to the minister’s brother.

For Monday and Tuesday, the weather department has predicted rain and thunderstorms in Bengaluru and the temperature will likely be between 35 and 23 degree Celsius.