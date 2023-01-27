scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Karnataka today

Bengaluru news live updates: Shah will participate in the BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Abhiyana at Kundagol in Dharwad and pray at the city's Shambulingeshwara temple.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 27, 2023 10:07 IST
During his last visit, Shah asked party leaders and workers to focus on winning more seats from the Old Mysuru region in the April elections. (PTI)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: As the stage is being set for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state Friday and Saturday, for a second time in a month, and take part in a roadshow. While he was in Mandya district and Bengaluru on December 30 and 31 last year, Shah will this time visit Hubballi-Dharwad, also called the Kittur-Karnataka region.

In other news, Bengaluru metro services between the Mysuru Road and Kengeri stations on the purple line will be closed from Jan 27 to 30 in view of the commissioning work of the extension lines from Kengeri to Challaghatta. The train services will therefore be available only between the Baiyapanahalli and Mysuru Road stations on these four days. Normal services up to Kengeri will resume at 5am on Jan 31, said a press release issued by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, raising objections over the procedure followed to implement domicile reservation at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) (Bengaluru), Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, Thursday urged the university to prepare a revised selection list considering the super numeric criteria (that exceeds or is beyond the regular or prescribed number) to implement the 25 per cent domicile reservation.

 

Live Blog

Bengaluru news live updates: British historian launches new book; leopard that killed boy, captured; tech snags cause chaos at airport; follow this space for live updates from Bengaluru

10:07 (IST)27 Jan 2023
In Pics | CM Bommai pays visit to Padma Vibhushan awardee SM Krishna

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visited Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Karnataka CM today, to congratulate him on receiving the prestigious award.

09:45 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Science Expo 2023 to be held in Bengaluru today

The Science Expo 2023, an initiative of the Social Welfare Department of Karnataka, will be held today and tomorrow. There is no entry fee for the event.

09:14 (IST)27 Jan 2023
First mobile crematorium in Karnataka launched in Kundapur

The first mobile crematorium in Karnataka has been launched at Mudoor in Kundapur of Udupi district. (PTI)

08:47 (IST)27 Jan 2023
British historian Simon Sebag Montefiore launches new book in Bengaluru

Award-winning British historian Simon Sebag Montefiore, who was in Bengaluru, launched his new book titled ‘The World: A Family History’ at Blossom Book House. The launch of the book was followed by a conversation between Montefiore and journalist Ramjee Chandran.

The book, written during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been published by Hachette India and it describes the story of humanity from prehistory to the present day. Know more about the book here

British historian Simon Sebag Montefiore launches new book in Bengaluru (Express)

Leopard that killed 11-year-old boy captured in Karnataka after six days

Karnataka’s forest officials on Thursday captured a leopard that killed an 11-year-old boy at Horalahalli in Mysuru district’s T Narsipur taluk on January 21. The leopard will be shifted to the Bannerghatta Rescue Centre.

“The man-eating leopard that was terrorising the public in Mysuru has been successfully captured. Congratulations to the team of forest officials for successfully capturing the leopard. A government order to form a leopard task force will be issued,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Chief conservator of forests Malathi Priya confirmed it was the same leopard that killed the boy. “The forest department had installed camera traps where his body was found. It is a five-year-old male leopard,” she said.

Largest payload of Aditya-L1 spacecraft handed over to ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) Thursday received the largest payload — Visible Line Emission Coronagraph (VELC) — which would fly on Aditya L1, India’s first dedicated scientific mission to study the Sun by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) at a function in Bengaluru.

IIA has built the VELC at its Centre for Research and Education in Science and Technology (CREST) campus in Hoskote. Isro will now conduct further testing of VELC and its eventual integration with the Aditya-L1 spacecraft.

Aditya L-1 is a planned coronagraphy spacecraft. VLEC is designed to perform tasks like imaging and spectroscopy to unravel the secrets of the solar corona which is the outermost layer of the Sun and is one of the most difficult attributes of the star to be studied.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 08:33 IST
