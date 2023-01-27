Bengaluru News Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Karnataka today

During his last visit, Shah asked party leaders and workers to focus on winning more seats from the Old Mysuru region in the April elections. (PTI)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: As the stage is being set for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state Friday and Saturday, for a second time in a month, and take part in a roadshow. While he was in Mandya district and Bengaluru on December 30 and 31 last year, Shah will this time visit Hubballi-Dharwad, also called the Kittur-Karnataka region.

In other news, Bengaluru metro services between the Mysuru Road and Kengeri stations on the purple line will be closed from Jan 27 to 30 in view of the commissioning work of the extension lines from Kengeri to Challaghatta. The train services will therefore be available only between the Baiyapanahalli and Mysuru Road stations on these four days. Normal services up to Kengeri will resume at 5am on Jan 31, said a press release issued by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, raising objections over the procedure followed to implement domicile reservation at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) (Bengaluru), Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, Thursday urged the university to prepare a revised selection list considering the super numeric criteria (that exceeds or is beyond the regular or prescribed number) to implement the 25 per cent domicile reservation.