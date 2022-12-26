Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka govt likely to decide on Covid-19 preventive measures today

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Amid a spurt in COVID-19 infections in some parts of the world and cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 found in the country, the Karnataka government on Monday is likely to decide on preventive measures and guidelines to be followed in the days ahead, including for the New Year celebrations. According to news agency PTI, The state may decide on the guidelines at a meeting headed by the Health and Disaster Management Ministers, along with technical experts.

In other news, Mangaluru Police on Sunday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in Bajpe, Suratkal, Kavoor and Panamboor areas following the killing of a youth by unknown assailants on Saturday night. The victim, identified as Jaleel, was stabbed to death outside a shop. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the prohibitory orders will remain in force till Tuesday (December 27) 6 am and liquor shops in the aforesaid areas would also be shut till then.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Sunday announced a new party named “Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha”, four months ahead of Assembly polls in the State. With this, the leader, who is an accused in an illegal mining case, has cut his two-decade-old association with the BJP. Re-entering Karnataka’s electoral politics from outside his home district of Ballari, he also announced that he will contest the 2023 Assembly polls from Gangavathi in Koppal district, according to news agency PTI.