Monday, Dec 26, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka govt likely to decide on Covid-19 preventive measures today

Bengaluru News Live Updates: In other news, a Nigerian national sourcing drugs from associates in Goa has been arrested on a second charge of selling drugs in Bengaluru

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 26, 2022 9:31:34 am
Bengaluru news live: Circus artistes spread awareness on Covid-19 in Bengaluru (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Amid a spurt in COVID-19 infections in some parts of the world and cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 found in the country, the Karnataka government on Monday is likely to decide on preventive measures and guidelines to be followed in the days ahead, including for the New Year celebrations. According to news agency PTI, The state may decide on the guidelines at a meeting headed by the Health and Disaster Management Ministers, along with technical experts.

In other news, Mangaluru Police on Sunday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in Bajpe, Suratkal, Kavoor and Panamboor areas following the killing of a youth by unknown assailants on Saturday night. The victim, identified as Jaleel, was stabbed to death outside a shop. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the prohibitory orders will remain in force till Tuesday (December 27) 6 am and liquor shops in the aforesaid areas would also be shut till then.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Sunday announced a new party named “Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha”, four months ahead of Assembly polls in the State. With this, the leader, who is an accused in an illegal mining case, has cut his two-decade-old association with the BJP. Re-entering Karnataka’s electoral politics from outside his home district of Ballari, he also announced that he will contest the 2023 Assembly polls from Gangavathi in Koppal district, according to news agency PTI.

Bengaluru news live updates: Centres apprised of Karnataka's Covid-19 precautionary measures, says health minister; city public hospitals gear up to tackle Covid-19 variant; mud roads inside forest deemed illegal by senior officer; follow this space for more live updates

09:31 (IST)26 Dec 2022
Rain likely in the next 48 hours for Bengaluru city

The local forecast today predicted a genrally cloudy sky as well as rain in the next 48 hours for Bengaluru city and ts neighbourhood.

09:28 (IST)26 Dec 2022
Read the IPL fairytale | Tennis-ball cricket to RCB, auto-driver’s son picked for Rs 60 lakh after bid war

NEAR THE end of the IPL mini-auction in Kochi Friday, there was a sudden buzz with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) getting into a paddle war for an unknown pacer from Jammu. RCB finally pushed the tag up to Rs 60 lakh to sign 24-year-old Avinash Singh — a tennis-ball cricketer who started bowling with the leather ball only about 10 months ago.

Around 3,200 km away, Avinash was watching the auction at his home with his family. He had predicted that he would be picked by an IPL team. But with his name not figuring in the uncapped player’s list, the family was getting anxious and his irritated father Ashok Singh, an auto-driver, quipped read more here

08:55 (IST)26 Dec 2022
Lakes of Bengaluru | Promises made but Hoskere lake still awaits much-needed restoration

In October 2021, the former chief commissioner of the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Gaurav Gupta, had directed the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to ensure sewage does not enter the Hoskere lake located in the Herohalli ward of Gandhinagar.

Spread across 43.3 acre, the custody of the lake was handed over by BDA to the BBMP in 2019. During his visit to the lake in 2021, Gupta had found that sewage was entering the lake and water was leaking through the lake bund which was affecting the storage capacity of the water body and had instructed the BDA and BWSSB to resolve the issues and then hand over the custody of the lake to the BBMP. 

08:32 (IST)26 Dec 2022
Slow moving traffic at Vibgyor U turn area

The Whitefield Traffic Police, in a social media post, said that there is slow moving traffic at Vibgyor U turn area and that the off-road vehicle that is presently stuck will be removed soon.

Chips, chocolates and cigarettes — Here’s how Bengaluru Dunzoed in 2022

Chips, nachos and cigarettes dominated the list of most ordered items by Bangalureans post 10 pm in the annual report released by Dunzo, a Bengaluru-based delivery company. The report mainly talks about how Indians ordered groceries and other items in 2022.

In Bengaluru, the most-ordered items included fresh foods, breakfast and spreads, snacks, beverages, chocolates and personal care and household items.

While Bengaluru leads the tipping game in the country, Indians tipped an overall Rs 3 crore through the Dunzo application.

Plum cakes, muffins and kalkals: Here’s where you can relish your favourite Christmas treats in Bengaluru

’Tis the season again for joy, celebration, togetherness, carols, gifts, and most importantly, Christmas-special plum cakes and delicacies. While Christmas celebrations have remained subdued the last two years due to the pandemic, this year, Bengalureans are all set to usher in the festive season with much joy, optimism, and of course, their favourite Christmas delicacies.

While Bengaluru is the gateway to a wide variety of cuisines, ranging from south Indian to inter-continental, it is also home to a few nostalgic bakeries that have geared up to serve a diverse range of offerings for Christmas and New Year. If you are looking to usher in this Christmas and New Year with some sweet, spicy and crunchy spread of culinary delights, here are some landmark bakeries you should be visiting in Bengaluru.

A cafe turned into a bakery and a supermarket store – the journey of Thom’s Bakery dates back to 1970 and so do their plum cakes. Cut to December 2022, the bakery located on Wheeler Road easily manages to convince you that the festive Christmas season is here. With a Santa Claus mannequin oscillating in one corner to the brightly lit stars hanging from the ceiling, the bakery is all decked up, reflecting a festive vibe.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 26-12-2022 at 08:29:02 am
