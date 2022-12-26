Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka govt likely to decide on Covid-19 preventive measures today

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Amid a spurt in COVID-19 infections in some parts of the world and cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 found in the country, the Karnataka government on Monday is likely to decide on preventive measures and guidelines to be followed in the days ahead, including for the New Year celebrations. According to news agency PTI, The state may decide on the guidelines at a meeting headed by the Health and Disaster Management Ministers, along with technical experts.
In other news, Mangaluru Police on Sunday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in Bajpe, Suratkal, Kavoor and Panamboor areas following the killing of a youth by unknown assailants on Saturday night. The victim, identified as Jaleel, was stabbed to death outside a shop. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the prohibitory orders will remain in force till Tuesday (December 27) 6 am and liquor shops in the aforesaid areas would also be shut till then.
Meanwhile, former Karnataka Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Sunday announced a new party named “Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha”, four months ahead of Assembly polls in the State. With this, the leader, who is an accused in an illegal mining case, has cut his two-decade-old association with the BJP. Re-entering Karnataka’s electoral politics from outside his home district of Ballari, he also announced that he will contest the 2023 Assembly polls from Gangavathi in Koppal district, according to news agency PTI.
The local forecast today predicted a genrally cloudy sky as well as rain in the next 48 hours for Bengaluru city and ts neighbourhood.
NEAR THE end of the IPL mini-auction in Kochi Friday, there was a sudden buzz with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) getting into a paddle war for an unknown pacer from Jammu. RCB finally pushed the tag up to Rs 60 lakh to sign 24-year-old Avinash Singh — a tennis-ball cricketer who started bowling with the leather ball only about 10 months ago.
Around 3,200 km away, Avinash was watching the auction at his home with his family. He had predicted that he would be picked by an IPL team. But with his name not figuring in the uncapped player’s list, the family was getting anxious and his irritated father Ashok Singh, an auto-driver, quipped read more here
In October 2021, the former chief commissioner of the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Gaurav Gupta, had directed the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to ensure sewage does not enter the Hoskere lake located in the Herohalli ward of Gandhinagar.
Spread across 43.3 acre, the custody of the lake was handed over by BDA to the BBMP in 2019. During his visit to the lake in 2021, Gupta had found that sewage was entering the lake and water was leaking through the lake bund which was affecting the storage capacity of the water body and had instructed the BDA and BWSSB to resolve the issues and then hand over the custody of the lake to the BBMP.
The Whitefield Traffic Police, in a social media post, said that there is slow moving traffic at Vibgyor U turn area and that the off-road vehicle that is presently stuck will be removed soon.