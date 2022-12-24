scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022
Live now

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Public hospitals ready to tackle any Covid-19 situation, say doctors

Bengaluru News Live Updates: In other news, Karnataka Health Minister says that the Centre is apprised of the state's Covid precautionary measures

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 24, 2022 10:12:13 am
Bengaluru news live: A man dressed as Santa Claus helps visually challenged people in wearing masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus (PTI)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: In the wake of an emerging Covid-19 situation across different parts of the world, the government of India has issued guidelines to the public, hospitals and local health authorities in order to enhance preparedness for a potential virus breakout. Meanwhile, Bengaluru hospitals are ready to tackle any situation, said the doctors.

In other news, amid the ongoing reservation demand by various communities, a delegation of representatives from the Vokkaliga community demanded the inclusion of the three sub-sects of the community under the Centre’s Other Backward Class (OBC) list. They also reiterated their demand to hike the reservation for the community from the existing four per cent to 12 per cent. A memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that many students and youths from the community were unable to avail reservation in education and jobs as they had marked their caste as Kunchitiga Vakkaliga or Kunchitiga Vokkaliga.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka cabinet has approved a policy aiming to stimulate 25,000 startups in the next five years and to position the state as a champion of startups. The Karnataka Startup Policy 2022 aims to set up a Rs 100-crore venture capital fund to support emerging innovative and deep-tech startups in artificial intelligence, machine learning, electric vehicles, robotics, drones and other disruptive technologies across all sectors. A one-time grant-in-aid of up to Rs 50 lakh will also be provided for startups.

Live Blog

Bengaluru news live updates: City public hospitals gear up to tackle Covid variant; senior officer calls construction of mud roads inside forest illegal; student booked for hoax threat; follow this space for all live updates from Bengaluru

10:12 (IST)24 Dec 2022
Chips, chocolates and cigarettes — Here’s how Bengaluru Dunzoed in 2022

Chips, nachos and cigarettes dominated the list of most ordered items by Bangalureans post 10 pm in the annual report released by Dunzo, a Bengaluru-based delivery company. The report mainly talks about how Indians ordered groceries and other items in 2022. Read the report here

09:35 (IST)24 Dec 2022
Meeting held with party leaders to discuss special revision of electoral roll
09:24 (IST)24 Dec 2022
Bengaluru public hospitals gear up to tackle new Covid-19 variant, admissions remain low

In the wake of an emerging Covid-19 situation across different parts of the world, the government of India has issued guidelines to the public, hospitals and local health authorities in order to enhance preparedness for a potential virus breakout. Meanwhile, Bengaluru hospitals are ready to tackle any situation, said the doctors. Know more here

08:41 (IST)24 Dec 2022
Student booked for hoax threat to bomb Bengaluru airport; cop says ‘threat isn’t a joke’

An engineering student from Punjab was detained and later let off in Bengaluru Thursday after the police took his “casual” tweet about bombing the city airport as a threat and registered a case.

The tweet, posted on December 10, read click here to read more

Chips, chocolates and cigarettes — Here’s how Bengaluru Dunzoed in 2022

Chips, nachos and cigarettes dominated the list of most ordered items by Bangalureans post 10 pm in the annual report released by Dunzo, a Bengaluru-based delivery company. The report mainly talks about how Indians ordered groceries and other items in 2022.

In Bengaluru, the most-ordered items included fresh foods, breakfast and spreads, snacks, beverages, chocolates and personal care and household items.

Centre apprised of Karnataka’s Covid precautionary measures: Health Minister Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar attended a virtual meeting on Friday with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandiviya in which states were directed to increase testing and genome sequencing as well as to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour.

A nationwide mock drill for emergency response to Covid-19 will be undertaken across all health facilities on December 27, the minister said.

“States were briefed about the prevailing global situation and specific directions were given on stepping up surveillance and preparedness. The Union health minister has directed us to ramp up surveillance and testing and ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed. In order to ensure the readiness of our health infrastructure, mock drills will be conducted in all health facilities on December 27. All oxygen plants will be audited to ensure proper functionality,” Sudhakar said. “We have apprised the Union health minister of the precautionary measures being taken in Karnataka, including the screening of passengers at the airport, expanding the precaution dose coverage and the enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour.”

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 08:37:44 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close