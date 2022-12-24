Bengaluru News Live Updates: Public hospitals ready to tackle any Covid-19 situation, say doctors

Bengaluru News Live Updates: In the wake of an emerging Covid-19 situation across different parts of the world, the government of India has issued guidelines to the public, hospitals and local health authorities in order to enhance preparedness for a potential virus breakout. Meanwhile, Bengaluru hospitals are ready to tackle any situation, said the doctors.

In other news, amid the ongoing reservation demand by various communities, a delegation of representatives from the Vokkaliga community demanded the inclusion of the three sub-sects of the community under the Centre’s Other Backward Class (OBC) list. They also reiterated their demand to hike the reservation for the community from the existing four per cent to 12 per cent. A memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that many students and youths from the community were unable to avail reservation in education and jobs as they had marked their caste as Kunchitiga Vakkaliga or Kunchitiga Vokkaliga.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka cabinet has approved a policy aiming to stimulate 25,000 startups in the next five years and to position the state as a champion of startups. The Karnataka Startup Policy 2022 aims to set up a Rs 100-crore venture capital fund to support emerging innovative and deep-tech startups in artificial intelligence, machine learning, electric vehicles, robotics, drones and other disruptive technologies across all sectors. A one-time grant-in-aid of up to Rs 50 lakh will also be provided for startups.