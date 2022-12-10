Bengaluru News Live Updates: Cyclone Mandous to give city light-to-moderate rainfall till Dec 13

Bengaluru News Live Updates today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday said Bengaluru will receive light-to-moderate rain till December 13, owing to the impact of cyclonic storm Mandous over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Notably, the Met department sounded a Yellow alert in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, and Shivamogga districts of Karnataka till December 13.

In other news, a sessions court in Bengaluru rejected the anticipatory bail plea of an IAS officer K Srinivas and three revenue officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the voter data theft case. Srinivas has been summoned for investigation by the Bengaluru police over the alleged impersonation of BBMP booth-level officers (BLOs) by workers of a private firm, Chilume Enterprises, for voter data collection. Gultaj Fatima, Kotresh R and Jyothilakshmi are the three BBMP officials also being investigated by the police.

Meanwhile, the winter session of the Karnataka legislature is scheduled at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi from December 19 to 30. The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) – a vocal proponent of the inclusion of Belagavi and other Marathi-speaking areas in Maharashtra – said that it would go ahead with its planned ‘Mahamela’ to protest against the session in the border city. Tensions had subsided on Wednesday even as there were indications that the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra may flare up ahead of the winter session.