Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Cyclone Mandous to give city light-to-moderate rainfall till Dec 13

Bengaluru News Live: In other news, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the number of people suffering from neurological and mental health issues has increased in the past 10 years.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 10, 2022 10:01:26 am
IMD predicts light-to-moderate rainfall in Bengaluru till December 13. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Bengaluru News Live Updates today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday said Bengaluru will receive light-to-moderate rain till December 13, owing to the impact of cyclonic storm Mandous over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Notably, the Met department sounded a Yellow alert in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, and Shivamogga districts of Karnataka till December 13.

In other news, a sessions court in Bengaluru rejected the anticipatory bail plea of an IAS officer K Srinivas and three revenue officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the voter data theft case. Srinivas has been summoned for investigation by the Bengaluru police over the alleged impersonation of BBMP booth-level officers (BLOs) by workers of a private firm, Chilume Enterprises, for voter data collection. Gultaj Fatima, Kotresh R and Jyothilakshmi are the three BBMP officials also being investigated by the police.

Meanwhile, the winter session of the Karnataka legislature is scheduled at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi from December 19 to 30. The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) – a vocal proponent of the inclusion of Belagavi and other Marathi-speaking areas in Maharashtra – said that it would go ahead with its planned ‘Mahamela’ to protest against the session in the border city. Tensions had subsided on Wednesday even as there were indications that the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra may flare up ahead of the winter session.

 

Live Blog

10:01 (IST)10 Dec 2022
Bengaluru court rejects IAS officer’s anticipatory bail plea in voter data theft case

A sessions court in Bengaluru Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of an IAS officer K Srinivas and three revenue officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the voter data theft case.

Srinivas has been summoned for investigation by the Bengaluru police over the alleged impersonation of BBMP booth-level officers (BLOs) by workers of a private firm, Chilume Enterprises, for voter data collection. Gultaj Fatima, Kotresh R and Jyothilakshmi are the three BBMP officials also being investigated by the police. Know more here

09:34 (IST)10 Dec 2022
Weather update: Light to moderate rain very likely in the next two days

Strong surface winds along with light to moderate rain is predicted for the city of Bengaluru for the next 48 hours, said a local weather forecast bulletin.

09:13 (IST)10 Dec 2022
AAP says it will do better than Gujarat in Karnataka Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is scouting for good candidates who can win on their own reputation, and would focus on about 60 constituencies in the Assembly elections in Karnataka just a few months away.

AAP is upbeat after wresting control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from the BJP and the noticeable show in the Gujarat Assembly election, say party leaders in Karnataka. Read more...

09:03 (IST)10 Dec 2022
Bengaluru this week | Enjoy Japan film festival, explore paleogenetics, gender bender art shows, and more

From enjoying foreign-language films and plays, to exploring science and gender, here’s a look at some of the interesting events happening in Bengaluru this week. See the list here

08:44 (IST)10 Dec 2022
Number of people with neurological, mental health issues gone up in 10 years: Karnataka minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar Friday said that the number of people suffering from neurological and mental health issues has increased in the past 10 years. He was speaking at a function at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru held to celebrate the progress of Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (KaBHI) which was launched in January.

Asserting that a person is completely healthy only if his or her mental health is good, the minister pointed out there has been an increase in dementia, strokes and head injury cases. “According to statistics, about 7 to 8 per cent of deaths are due to mental health and brain related issues which is the second leading cause of death. It is not important how long we live, what is important is how well we live. Brain-related illnesses are also increasing due to non-communicable diseases,” the minister said. Know more here

Karnataka man, female friend attacked while waiting to watch movie; moral policing suspected

In a suspected case of moral policing, five persons in the Sullia region of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka allegedly attacked a young man and his female friend who were going for a movie in the town Wednesday, police said.

They have registered a case of assault against the five persons – Abdul Hameed, Ashraf, Sadiq, Jabir, and Siddique – based on a complaint from Mohammed Imtiyaz, 20, who said that he and his female friend were attacked while they were waiting to watch the popular movie `Kantara’ at the Santhosh Talkies in Sullia.

“A complaint has been registered over the incident in the Sullia police station and investigation is on,” a Sullia police official said.

Body of woman found in unclaimed luggage on Bengaluru train

The body of a young woman, wrapped in a large yellow package, was found underneath a seat inside the Bangarpet-SMVT Bengaluru Express train Tuesday night, police said.

Railway police said that the body was covered in blankets and stuffed in multiple plastic covers in the guise of luggage. It was spotted by a railway air conditioning mechanic when the train arrived at Sir M Visweswaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru at 11 pm, they said.

The Railway Police have registered a case of murder upon indications of death being caused by the strangling of the victim.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 08:42:40 am
