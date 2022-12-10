Bengaluru News Live Updates: Cyclone Mandous to give city light-to-moderate rainfall till Dec 13

Bengaluru News Live Updates today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday said Bengaluru will receive light-to-moderate rain till December 13, owing to the impact of cyclonic storm Mandous over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Notably, the Met department sounded a Yellow alert in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, and Shivamogga districts of Karnataka till December 13.
In other news, a sessions court in Bengaluru rejected the anticipatory bail plea of an IAS officer K Srinivas and three revenue officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the voter data theft case. Srinivas has been summoned for investigation by the Bengaluru police over the alleged impersonation of BBMP booth-level officers (BLOs) by workers of a private firm, Chilume Enterprises, for voter data collection. Gultaj Fatima, Kotresh R and Jyothilakshmi are the three BBMP officials also being investigated by the police.
Meanwhile, the winter session of the Karnataka legislature is scheduled at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi from December 19 to 30. The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) – a vocal proponent of the inclusion of Belagavi and other Marathi-speaking areas in Maharashtra – said that it would go ahead with its planned ‘Mahamela’ to protest against the session in the border city. Tensions had subsided on Wednesday even as there were indications that the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra may flare up ahead of the winter session.
Strong surface winds along with light to moderate rain is predicted for the city of Bengaluru for the next 48 hours, said a local weather forecast bulletin.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is scouting for good candidates who can win on their own reputation, and would focus on about 60 constituencies in the Assembly elections in Karnataka just a few months away.
AAP is upbeat after wresting control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from the BJP and the noticeable show in the Gujarat Assembly election, say party leaders in Karnataka. Read more...
From enjoying foreign-language films and plays, to exploring science and gender, here’s a look at some of the interesting events happening in Bengaluru this week. See the list here
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar Friday said that the number of people suffering from neurological and mental health issues has increased in the past 10 years. He was speaking at a function at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru held to celebrate the progress of Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (KaBHI) which was launched in January.
Asserting that a person is completely healthy only if his or her mental health is good, the minister pointed out there has been an increase in dementia, strokes and head injury cases. “According to statistics, about 7 to 8 per cent of deaths are due to mental health and brain related issues which is the second leading cause of death. It is not important how long we live, what is important is how well we live. Brain-related illnesses are also increasing due to non-communicable diseases,” the minister said. Know more here