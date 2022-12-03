Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka government says inappropriate for Maharashtra MLAs to visit Belagavi in backdrop of border issue

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The BJP government in Karnataka has conveyed a message to the Maharashtra government that it would be inappropriate for MLAs of the Shiv-Sena, who are part of a coalition government with the BJP in Maharashtra, to visit the Belagavi region of Karnataka over a border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra. Two Sena MLAs were scheduled to visit on Saturday but the visit has been postponed.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that Rs 15 lakh compensation will be paid to the families of two recent victims of leopard attacks in the Mysore region of the state. “The policy followed for victims of elephant attacks will be followed for victims of the leopard attacks,” the Karnataka CM said on Saturday. A 21-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in T Narasipura taluk of Mysuru district Thursday evening. Mysuru circle’s conservator of forest, Malathi Priya, has issued a shoot at sight order to kill the leopard. In the last two months, several incidents of leopards prowling in residential areas of Bengaluru and Mysuru have come to light. Four leopards were sighted in some outer Bengaluru areas recently.
The Bengaluru unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to launch a three-day signature campaign ‘Hold BBMP elections, Save Bengaluru’ against the ruling BJP ‘postponing’ the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections. Meanwhile, the 11th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLT) is all set to kick off on Saturday, December 3, at Hotel Lalit Ashok. The two-day festival will feature over 250 international, Indian, and city authors and speakers, four programme forums, and two children’s venues, said organisers.
They added stimulating conversations around a breadth of fiction and non-fiction topics, including history, biographies, translations, literature, religion, mythology, travel, art and music, feminism, food, cinema, publishing, technology, startups and more will also feature in the festival. (Read More)
Around 300 students from 10 schools attended an annual Makkala Grama Sabha (children’s village sabha) at Gopahalli in Karnataka’s Ramangara district on Thursday and interacted with zilla panchayat chief executive officer Digvijay Bodke on a host of issues related to government schools.
According to education officials, students demanded good-quality infrastructure such as classrooms, toilets, playgrounds and digital libraries in government schools. Students also reported the extent of devastation caused by the monsoon and requested the authorities’ help to rebuild their houses and to repair the partially submerged schools. (Read More)
A 22-year-old Dalit man in Karnataka allegedly died by suicide after he was tied to a tree and assaulted by ‘upper caste’ men for overtaking their vehicle on his motorcycle, police said. The man who belonged to the Adi Karnataka community, categorised as Scheduled Caste (SC), was found dead a few hours after the incident on Wednesday, they said.
The police identified the deceased as Uday Kiran, a resident of Bevahalli in Mulbagal town of Kolar district, 110km away from Bengaluru. He was the son of Venkateshappa but was being raised by Nagaraju, a grama panchayat member. (Read More)
As part of a slew of measures initiated to reduce travel time and ease traffic in Bengaluru, police are addressing the long-standing problem of vehicle congestion near schools in the central business district and other areas.
Under the measures taken by traffic commissioner M A Saleem, a “dedicated carriageway” will be enforced effectively and a “safe passage way” will be reintroduced allowing parents to drop off their children in school playgrounds safely, according to police. (Read More)
Police in Bengaluru have booked Commonwealth Games gold medalist Lakshya Sen and a coach from his badminton academy after a person, who runs another academy in the city, accused the player of falsifying his age.
The FIR, registered Thursday, came after a local court recently directed police to investigate the allegation against Sen, 21.
Besides Sen and his coach Vimal Kumar, police have named the player’s father, Dhirendra Sen, brother Chirag Sen, and mother Nirmala Sen in the FIR. (Read More)
Mysuru circle’s conservator of forest Malathi Priya Thursday issued a shoot at sight order to kill a leopard which killed a 21-year-old woman in T Narasipura taluk of Mysuru district Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Meghana, a student of the Government First Grade College in T Narsipura.
Meghana’s house is located in the sugarcane field. The incident reportedly happened between 6 pm and 7 pm when she went to the shed adjacent to her house in the agricultural field. The leopard dragged her 200 metre causing grievous injuries. On hearing her scream, the family members and local villagers rushed to the spot and managed to rescue her. She was rushed to the Narsipura Public Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. (Read More)