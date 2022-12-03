Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka government says inappropriate for Maharashtra MLAs to visit Belagavi in backdrop of border issue

Amid the border dispute between the two states, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said it was not good for the two Maharashtra ministers to visit Belagavi. (File)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The BJP government in Karnataka has conveyed a message to the Maharashtra government that it would be inappropriate for MLAs of the Shiv-Sena, who are part of a coalition government with the BJP in Maharashtra, to visit the Belagavi region of Karnataka over a border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra. Two Sena MLAs were scheduled to visit on Saturday but the visit has been postponed.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that Rs 15 lakh compensation will be paid to the families of two recent victims of leopard attacks in the Mysore region of the state. “The policy followed for victims of elephant attacks will be followed for victims of the leopard attacks,” the Karnataka CM said on Saturday. A 21-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in T Narasipura taluk of Mysuru district Thursday evening. Mysuru circle’s conservator of forest, Malathi Priya, has issued a shoot at sight order to kill the leopard. In the last two months, several incidents of leopards prowling in residential areas of Bengaluru and Mysuru have come to light. Four leopards were sighted in some outer Bengaluru areas recently.

The Bengaluru unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to launch a three-day signature campaign ‘Hold BBMP elections, Save Bengaluru’ against the ruling BJP ‘postponing’ the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections. Meanwhile, the 11th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLT) is all set to kick off on Saturday, December 3, at Hotel Lalit Ashok. The two-day festival will feature over 250 international, Indian, and city authors and speakers, four programme forums, and two children’s venues, said organisers.