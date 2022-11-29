Bengaluru News Live Updates: Two die after two-wheeler collides with BBMP truck

Bengaluru news live: The villagers who did not allow police to shift the body initially, alleged that the BBMP trucks on the roads are being driven rashly leading to such accidents. (Express)

Bengaluru News Live Updates today: Two persons died after their two-wheeler collided with a garbage truck attached to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on National Highway 207 near Hulikunte gate in Bengaluru outskirts on Monday evening. The deceased were identified as M Mahesh, 35, and R Maruthi, 35, both residents of Maralukuntte near Sompura in Nelamangala taluk. The truck driver, who fled was caught near Thyamgondalu, 15km from the accident spot. The villagers staged a protest following the incident and demanded to shut the MSGP waste tech park down where the garbage is being dumped everyday. The villagers who did not allow police to shift the body initially, alleged that the BBMP trucks on the roads are being driven rashly leading to such accidents. Meanwhile, the Old Lake Bund Road at Varthur is closed for restoration work. Slow moving traffic is expected, according to Whitefield Traffic Police.

In other news, the 14th edition of the Aero India show, one of the largest of its kind, will be held between February 13 and 17 next year at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air force station, officials said. The show, which has been held since 1996, is expected to attract a large crowd this time as the show was restricted to a few visitors in 2021 owing to the Covid-19 situation. The five-day event was then reduced to three days. Hindustan Aeronautic Limited (HAL), the nodal agency that organises defence events in the country, will organise the show this year. Meanwhile, a special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court in Bengaluru has convicted three persons linked to the Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) for a series of robberies carried out in Bengaluru in 2020 for raising funds for terrorist activities. Najir Sheikh alias Sohail, 25; Habibur Rahaman SK alias Hussain, 28; and Mosaraf Hossain alias Moosa, 22 – all of whom hail from West Bengal, have been sentenced to a prison term of seven years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of terrorism under the UAPA and dacoity under the Indian Penal Code in two separate cases registered in Bengaluru in 2020.