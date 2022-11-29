scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Live now

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Two die after two-wheeler collides with BBMP truck

Bengaluru news live updates today: In other news, the South Western Railway said the work for giving a facelift to Bengaluru’s Yesvantpur railway station at an estimated cost of Rs 380 crore will be completed by 2025

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 29, 2022 10:09:31 am
Bengaluru news live: The villagers who did not allow police to shift the body initially, alleged that the BBMP trucks on the roads are being driven rashly leading to such accidents. (Express)

Bengaluru News Live Updates today: Two persons died after their two-wheeler collided with a garbage truck attached to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on National Highway 207 near Hulikunte gate in Bengaluru outskirts on Monday evening. The deceased were identified as M Mahesh, 35, and R Maruthi, 35, both residents of Maralukuntte near Sompura in Nelamangala taluk. The truck driver, who fled was caught near Thyamgondalu, 15km from the accident spot. The villagers staged a protest following the incident and demanded to shut the MSGP waste tech park down where the garbage is being dumped everyday. The villagers who did not allow police to shift the body initially, alleged that the BBMP trucks on the roads are being driven rashly leading to such accidents. Meanwhile, the Old Lake Bund Road at Varthur is closed for restoration work. Slow moving traffic is expected, according to Whitefield Traffic Police.

In other news, the 14th edition of the Aero India show, one of the largest of its kind, will be held between February 13 and 17 next year at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air force station, officials said. The show, which has been held since 1996, is expected to attract a large crowd this time as the show was restricted to a few visitors in 2021 owing to the Covid-19 situation. The five-day event was then reduced to three days. Hindustan Aeronautic Limited (HAL), the nodal agency that organises defence events in the country, will organise the show this year.

Meanwhile, a special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court in Bengaluru has convicted three persons linked to the Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) for a series of robberies carried out in Bengaluru in 2020 for raising funds for terrorist activities. Najir Sheikh alias Sohail, 25; Habibur Rahaman SK alias Hussain, 28; and Mosaraf Hossain alias Moosa, 22 – all of whom hail from West Bengal, have been sentenced to a prison term of seven years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of terrorism under the UAPA and dacoity under the Indian Penal Code in two separate cases registered in Bengaluru in 2020.

Live Blog

Bengaluru news live updates: Debt-ridden techie kills daughter ; newer reservation demands from Vokkaligas ; students calls out professor for 'kasab' remark ; follow this space for live updates

09:44 (IST)29 Nov 2022
3 JMB cadre sentenced to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment for robberies in Bengaluru

A special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court in Bengaluru has convicted three persons linked to the Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) for a series of robberies carried out in Bengaluru in 2020 for raising funds for terrorist activities. Read more now

09:42 (IST)29 Nov 2022
3 JMB cadre sentenced to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment for robberies in Bengaluru

A special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court in Bengaluru has convicted three persons linked to the Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) for a series of robberies carried out in Bengaluru in 2020 for raising funds for terrorist activities. Read more now

09:17 (IST)29 Nov 2022
Two die after scooter collides with BBMP garbage truck near Hulikunte gate

Two persons died on the spot after a garbage truck attached to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) knocked them down on National Highway 207 near Hulikunte gate in Bengaluru outskirts on Monday. 

The deceased were identified as M Mahesh, 35, and R Maruthi, 35, both residents of Maralukuntte near Sompura in Nelamangala taluk. The truck driver, who fled, was caught near Thyamgondalu -- 15km from the accident spot. The incident took place around 4.30 pm when the victims were travelling on a two wheeler. 

The villagers staged a protest following the incident and demanded to shut MSGP waste tech park down where the garbage is being dumped everyday. The villagers who did not allow police to shift the body initially, alleged that the BBMP trucks on the roads are being driven rashly leading to such accidents.

09:10 (IST)29 Nov 2022
Old Lake Bund Road closed for restoration work

The Old Lake Bund Road at Varthur is closed for restoration work. Slow moving traffic is expected, notified the Whitefield Traffic Police.

08:51 (IST)29 Nov 2022
Aero India show to be held at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka air force station in February

The 14th edition of the Aero India show, one of the largest of its kind, will be held between February 13 and 17 next year at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air force station, officials said. Know more here

Burglars decamp with gold worth Rs 3.18 crore from Bengaluru bank

A gang managed to decamp with gold and cash worth over Rs 3 crore from a bank on the outskirts of Bengaluru early Saturday.

The incident took place in the Karnataka Grameena Bank branch in Hosahalli near Doddaballapur under Bengaluru rural district. According to a complaint filed by branch manager Thanu Chowbay, the bank employees finished their work as usual on Friday at 5.30 pm and as the following day was the fourth Saturday, they were supposed to return to work only on Monday.

However, around 9.45 am Saturday, Thanu received a call wherein she was informed that the main door of the bank was broken. She along with another person rushed to the bank to find that the thieves had gained entry by breaking the rolling shutter.

After Mangaluru blast, families of suspects from Karnataka town fret over youth falling prey to fundamentalists

“How can one be shaheed (a martyr) and enter heaven if he ends up dragging his family to the streets, leaving them in shambles,” wonders an aunt of Mohammed Shariq, 24, the accused in a November 19 blast in Mangaluru.

With tears brimming, she asks whether the family, left with only women after Shariq’s arrest and the death of his father Hasim Abdul Majeed three months ago, have seen the last of the police at their home.

Shariq was in jail for eight months in 2021 for an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case registered for writing provocative graffiti on the walls, and wanted in a September 2022 case of testing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Shivamogga. He is now at the centre of a new UAPA case over an accidental blast that occurred in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru this month while he was allegedly ferrying an IED.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 08:48:06 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close