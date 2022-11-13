scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: City airport’s Terminal 2 to be operational after 30-45 days

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Although Terminal 2 inaugurated by PM Modi on Friday is ready with major passenger check-in requirements, its 10-lane access road is still under construction.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 13, 2022 9:19:27 am
Bengaluru news live updates: Glimpses from Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport that was inaugurated by PM Modi on Friday. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Bengaluru News Live Updates, November 13, 2022: Speaking a day after the inauguration of Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bangalore International Airport Limited chief executive and managing director Hari Marar said Saturday that the terminal was equipped to handle at least 25 million flyers annually and would be operationalised only after one or one and a half months. “The terminal has just been inaugurated and there are a couple of processes yet to be completed. Certain trials and security sweeps have to be conducted. As soon as these are completed, we will operationalise it, roughly between one or one and a half months,” Marar said.

Meanwhile, after the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) alleged that former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was not invited for the inauguration of 108-feet bronze statue of Kempegowda, minister of higher education and IT BT Dr Ashwath Narayan Saturday said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had himself invited Deve Gowda and all the former chief ministers of Karnataka for the event. Narayan said Bommai had invited Siddaramiah, H D Kumaraswamy and S M Krishna personally to the inauguration ceremony and that all political leaders have great respect for Deve Gowda.

In other news, the city received 0.7 mm of rainfall Saturday morning. In its weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city will receive light rainfall till November 15. Since October 1, Bengaluru has received 347 mm of rainfall. The minimum temperature in Bengaluru Saturday was 19.5 degree Celsius, resulting in a chilly morning. The minimum temperature is likely to remain low in the next 48 hours.

Live Blog

Bengaluru News live updates: Bangalore airport's T2 to soon operate; light rainfall till november 15 ; follow this space for live updates

09:19 (IST)13 Nov 2022
Bengaluru to receive light rainfall till Nov 15

Bengaluru received 0.7 mm of rainfall Saturday morning. In its weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city will receive light rainfall till November 15.

Since October 1, Bengaluru has received 347 mm of rainfall. Know more here

08:46 (IST)13 Nov 2022
HD Deve Gowda, ex-CMs were invited for Kempegowda statue inauguration, says Karnataka minister

After the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) alleged that former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was not invited for the inauguration of 108-feet bronze statue of Kempegowda, minister of higher education and IT BT Dr Ashwath Narayan Saturday said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had himself invited Deve Gowda and all the former chief ministers of Karnataka for the event. Read more...

08:38 (IST)13 Nov 2022
Lakes of Bengaluru: Maintained by local residents, Puttenahalli is a true ‘citizen’s lake’

Located in J P Nagar, the Puttenahalli Lake is an iconic waterbody and one of the first few lakes revived through the joint efforts of the citizens and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Due to the regular maintenance carried out by the local citizens, the 13.25-acre lake is still pristine. Know more here

Know your city: An interactive musical museum that has preserved the rich heritage of Indian music

Music is not meant to be just for your ears all the time. Music can also be immersive, interactive, innovative and also therapeutic sometimes. This description is not a fallout of any song or an album, but a unique musical museum that can take you to an immersive world.

Located south of Bengaluru city in JP Nagar, Indian Music Experience (IME) museum is believed to be India’s first interactive music museum. IME is a non-profit initiative supported by the Brigade Group. The vision of IME is to introduce the youth to the diversity of Indian music and to preserve India’s rich musical heritage.

The museum comprises hi-tech multimedia Exhibit Galleries, a Sound Garden, a Learning Centre for music education, and several performance spaces. Established in 2019, the museum is one of its kind that chronicles the evolution of music in different forms in India.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 08:32:01 am
