Bengaluru News Live Updates: City airport’s Terminal 2 to be operational after 30-45 days

Bengaluru News Live Updates, November 13, 2022: Speaking a day after the inauguration of Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bangalore International Airport Limited chief executive and managing director Hari Marar said Saturday that the terminal was equipped to handle at least 25 million flyers annually and would be operationalised only after one or one and a half months. “The terminal has just been inaugurated and there are a couple of processes yet to be completed. Certain trials and security sweeps have to be conducted. As soon as these are completed, we will operationalise it, roughly between one or one and a half months,” Marar said.

Meanwhile, after the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) alleged that former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was not invited for the inauguration of 108-feet bronze statue of Kempegowda, minister of higher education and IT BT Dr Ashwath Narayan Saturday said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had himself invited Deve Gowda and all the former chief ministers of Karnataka for the event. Narayan said Bommai had invited Siddaramiah, H D Kumaraswamy and S M Krishna personally to the inauguration ceremony and that all political leaders have great respect for Deve Gowda.

In other news, the city received 0.7 mm of rainfall Saturday morning. In its weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city will receive light rainfall till November 15. Since October 1, Bengaluru has received 347 mm of rainfall. The minimum temperature in Bengaluru Saturday was 19.5 degree Celsius, resulting in a chilly morning. The minimum temperature is likely to remain low in the next 48 hours.