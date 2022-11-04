Bengaluru News Live Updates : State minister assures to solve problems faced by entrepreneurs on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road

Bengaluru News Live Updates, November 4, 2022: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) administrator Rakesh Singh will hold a meeting on November 14 and examine the situation of the Outer Ring Road, said C N Ashwath Narayan, minister for IT/BT Thursday. This comes after the civic body received several complaints of problems faced by the companies that have office spaces on the Outer Ring Road and from residents who live on the stretch. The 17-km stretch witnesses a lot of traffic congestion due to works related to the underground drainage system, Metro expansion etc.

Meanwhile, a video of a couple filling a pothole on a Bengaluru road apparently after “narrowly escaping death” has gone viral on social media with several people criticising at the government for the poor condition of roads in the city. A tweet by the handle @SpeakUpBengalur said that the incident occurred at 18th cross, Malleshwaram in the city.

In other news, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department has withdrawn a tender that provided ‘reservation’ for people from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities to manage footwear stands at two temples in Bengaluru following condemnation from Dalit groups. The department withdrew the tender citing “technical reasons”. The State SC/ST Commission has sought a report from officials over the issue. While the tender invited other works as well — supply of puja material, tender coconut, among others — only the job to manage footwear stands was kept ‘reserved’ for applicants from SC/ST categories.