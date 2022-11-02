scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Live now

Bengaluru News Live Updates: PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ today

Bengaluru News Live Updates, November 2, 2022: The three day programme, being held from 2nd to 4th November in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: November 2, 2022 10:42:19 am
pm narendra modi news, rajasthan news, indian expressPrime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural function of Invest Karnataka 2022, the Global Investors Meet of the state, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. The Meet is aimed at attracting prospective investors and setting up development agenda for the next decade. The speakers include some of the top industry leaders including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, Vikram Kirloskar among others.

The Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) in Bengaluru will attract an investment of over Rs five lakh crore, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Tuesday. The government also said it expects an employment generation of over five lakh when the investment is realised.

The Karnataka government conferred the ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar during an event held at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru Tuesday. The highest civilian award of the state was received by Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. Puneeth Rajkumar is the ninth recipient of the award.

More from Bangalore

In other news, a deputy superintendent of police (dy SP) slapped a constable job aspirant in Tumakuru in southern Karnataka Tuesday. The incident happened when a group of job aspirants went to meet Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to request him to raise the upper age limit for police constable posts. After the video of the incident went viral, deputy SP P Srinivas claimed that he slapped the aspirant as the latter spoke ill of police personnel.

Live Blog

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Govt converted over 1,800 acre forest land for private projects in Karnataka since 2019, shows data; Follow this space for latest updates from your city.

10:42 (IST)02 Nov 2022
PM inaugurates Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ virtually
09:50 (IST)02 Nov 2022
PM to address the inaugural function of Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural function of Invest Karnataka 2022, the Global Investors Meet of the state, on 2nd November, 2022 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

The Meet is aimed at attracting prospective investors and setting up development agenda for the next decade. The three day programme, being held from 2nd to 4th November in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions. 

Karnataka floats tenders to restore Chandapura, Muthanallur lakes

After being pulled up by National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Karnataka minor irrigation department Friday floated tenders worth Rs 2.53 crore to carry out the restoration of Chandapura and Muthanallur lakes in the Anekal taluk of Karnataka by clearing the encroachments.

According to the department, the restoration work has to be completed by mid-2023, before the onset of monsoon. The work involves desilting the lakes and making arrangements for the natural treatment of untreated water flowing into the lakes. The revenue department has been asked to conduct surveys of the lakes and remove encroachments accordingly.

Leopard dies on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway after being hit by vehicle

A leopard aged about three years died after allegedly being hit by a vehicle on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Jigenahalli in Ramanagara district, 50 km from the Karnataka capital, on Monday morning.

According to forest officials, the leopard was a male. “We suspect a speeding vehicle might have hit the leopard injuring it seriously in the head, which led to its death,” said an official.

While there has been no evidence of any vehicle, forest officials have filed a case under the Wildlife Protection Act and are investigating.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 09:45:06 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments