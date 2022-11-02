Bengaluru News Live Updates: PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ today

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural function of Invest Karnataka 2022, the Global Investors Meet of the state, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. The Meet is aimed at attracting prospective investors and setting up development agenda for the next decade. The speakers include some of the top industry leaders including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, Vikram Kirloskar among others.

The Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) in Bengaluru will attract an investment of over Rs five lakh crore, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Tuesday. The government also said it expects an employment generation of over five lakh when the investment is realised.

The Karnataka government conferred the ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar during an event held at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru Tuesday. The highest civilian award of the state was received by Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. Puneeth Rajkumar is the ninth recipient of the award.

In other news, a deputy superintendent of police (dy SP) slapped a constable job aspirant in Tumakuru in southern Karnataka Tuesday. The incident happened when a group of job aspirants went to meet Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to request him to raise the upper age limit for police constable posts. After the video of the incident went viral, deputy SP P Srinivas claimed that he slapped the aspirant as the latter spoke ill of police personnel.