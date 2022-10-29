Bengaluru news live updates: Women’s Coffee Alliance to begin two-day Coffee Santhe from today

WCAI was formed in July 2021 by coffee lovers working towards the empowerment and education of underprivileged women of the coffee value chain. (Photo: wildwings_honey/Instagram)

Bengaluru news live updates, October 29: The Women’s Coffee Alliance-India Chapter (WCAI) is hosting its Coffee Santhe on Saturday and Sunday at Bengaluru’s Jayamahal Palace Hotel. The annual event is a fundraiser to support projects in women and child healthcare and girl child education in traditional and non-traditional coffee-growing regions in India. These projects are designed to empower female coffee plantation workers and their girl children as well as to provide support for their mental and physical needs.

Ahead of the State Wildlife Board’s meeting on November 3, citizens of Bengaluru and urban conservationists Friday started a signature campaign asking the government to declare Hesaraghatta grasslands, spanning across 5,000 acre, a conservation reserve. Hundreds of citizens have already signed the letter on the first day. President of the NGO Project Vruksha Foundation, Vijay Nishanth, who started the signature campaign, said, “Hesaraghatta, the last remaining grassland of Bengaluru, is the water catchment area of the Arkavathy river, housing about 250 species of birds, insects and mammals.”

Eight commercial buildings were demolished on Friday as part of the anti-encroachment drive at Bengaluru’s Banaswadi lake with revenue department officials saying that the structures were built on the lake bed. The drive that started on Thursday will continue till Saturday, officials added. A revenue department official said that they had issued notices to the encroachers in 2015.