Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Bengaluru news live updates: Women’s Coffee Alliance to begin two-day Coffee Santhe from today

Bengaluru news live updates today: The annual event is a fundraiser to support projects in women and child healthcare and girl child education in coffee-growing regions in India.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 29, 2022 9:03:15 am
WCAI was formed in July 2021 by coffee lovers working towards the empowerment and education of underprivileged women of the coffee value chain. (Photo: wildwings_honey/Instagram)

Bengaluru news live updates, October 29: The Women’s Coffee Alliance-India Chapter (WCAI) is hosting its Coffee Santhe on Saturday and Sunday at Bengaluru’s Jayamahal Palace Hotel. The annual event is a fundraiser to support projects in women and child healthcare and girl child education in traditional and non-traditional coffee-growing regions in India. These projects are designed to empower female coffee plantation workers and their girl children as well as to provide support for their mental and physical needs.

Eight commercial buildings were demolished on Friday as part of the anti-encroachment drive at Bengaluru’s Banaswadi lake with revenue department officials saying that the structures were built on the lake bed. The drive that started on Thursday will continue till Saturday, officials added. A revenue department official said that they had issued notices to the encroachers in 2015.

09:03 (IST)29 Oct 2022
Signature campaign demands Hesaraghatta grasslands to be declared conservation reserve

Ahead of the State Wildlife Board’s meeting on November 3, citizens of Bengaluru and urban conservationists Friday started a signature campaign asking the government to declare Hesaraghatta grasslands, spanning across 5,000 acre, a conservation reserve.

Hundreds of citizens have already signed the letter on the first day. Know more...

08:45 (IST)29 Oct 2022
On minister’s ‘cash for posting’ remark video, Kumaraswamy to Bommai: ‘This mirrors govt posting policy, please reveal truth’

Citing a video of Karnataka minister M T B Nagaraj wherein he is speaking about money being paid for desirable postings in the Police department, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has sought answers from the Bommai-led BJP government on the issue.

“The government itself has accepted that postings are happening on the basis of money payments. The statement of the government minister M T B Nagaraj that heart attacks are bound to happen when you pay Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh for a posting holds a mirror to the state government’s policy for police postings,” the former Karnataka CM said. Read more here

08:33 (IST)29 Oct 2022
‘Is our MLA alive?’ ask residents of a Karnataka village who don’t have proper power, water supply

Tirumagondanahalli is a small village situated just 20 kilometres away from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. But despite its close proximity to the airport, the village with a population of about 1,200 gets a power supply only for three hours daily and a water supply once or twice a week, the residents alleged.

Piqued over the decades-long apathy of elected representatives, the villagers last week gave vent to their emotions by erecting a banner titled read it here

Karnataka govt orders survey of Arabic schools, says not following prescribed syllabus

Karnataka school education minister B C Nagesh Friday announced that his department has ordered a survey of Arabic schools as they were allegedly not following the syllabus prescribed by the state education department.

The step was taken after the parents of students reportedly complained to the education department saying that their children studying in the Arabic schools were not on par with other students.

“Recently, we got complaints (from parents) that our children (students in Arabic schools) are not capable of competing with other children because the standard of education in Arabic schools is not proper. So, we decided to have a survey of Arabic schools,” Nagesh told the media in Madikeri Friday.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 08:30:29 am
