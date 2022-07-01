scorecardresearch
Friday, July 01, 2022
Bengaluru news live: Karnataka EV expo to kick off today

Bengaluru news live: Justice Alok Aradhe was on Thursday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 1, 2022 10:31:12 am
The expo will house more than 100 stalls for display of products, solutions and technologies from various stakeholders from different parts of the globe. (Representational Photo/Bloomberg)

Bengaluru news live: The Karnataka government’s EV expo in Bengaluru is all set to kick off today to promote green energy, and provide a favourable atmosphere to promote electrical vehicles in the state. The “EV Abhiyaana” will be held at Chamara Vajra, Palace grounds, in Bengaluru and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday and will continue till July 3, according to BESCOM, which is the nodal agency to hold the expo in the city.

Justice Alok Aradhe was on Thursday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court as Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi demits office on July 2. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointment of Justice Aradhe as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Meanwhile, the Congress’ Disciplinary Committee in Karnataka on Thursday said notices will be issued to party leaders M R Seetharam and M D Lakshminarayana for publicly attacking the leadership.
The panel chief K Rahman Khan said, no one, irrespective of seniority, should speak lightly about the party.

Bengaluru, Karnataka live updates: Congress in K'taka depends on Yediyurappa's move to act accordingly, says HDK; follow this space for live news updates

10:31 (IST)01 Jul 2022
Karnataka EV expo to kick off in Bengaluru today

The Karnataka government’s EV expo in Bengaluru is all set to kick off today to promote green energy, and provide a favourable atmosphere to promote electrical vehicles in the state. The “EV Abhiyaana” will be held at Chamara Vajra, Palace grounds, in Bengaluru and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday and will continue till July 3, according to BESCOM, which is the nodal agency to hold the expo in the city. Read more

Covid in Karnataka

In the wake of the gradual rise of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru since June 10, the Karnataka health department on the recommendation of the state-appointed Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Tuesday issued guidelines for testing, isolation, treatment, and quarantine for clusters in apartment buildings, offices, and educational institutions other than schools up to Class 12. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter Scale was reported in parts of Madikeri Taluk in Kodagu(Coorg) district and a few areas in Dakshina Kannada at 7.45 am.

