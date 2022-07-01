Bengaluru news live: Karnataka EV expo to kick off today

The expo will house more than 100 stalls for display of products, solutions and technologies from various stakeholders from different parts of the globe. (Representational Photo/Bloomberg)

Bengaluru news live: The Karnataka government’s EV expo in Bengaluru is all set to kick off today to promote green energy, and provide a favourable atmosphere to promote electrical vehicles in the state. The “EV Abhiyaana” will be held at Chamara Vajra, Palace grounds, in Bengaluru and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday and will continue till July 3, according to BESCOM, which is the nodal agency to hold the expo in the city.

Justice Alok Aradhe was on Thursday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court as Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi demits office on July 2. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointment of Justice Aradhe as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Meanwhile, the Congress’ Disciplinary Committee in Karnataka on Thursday said notices will be issued to party leaders M R Seetharam and M D Lakshminarayana for publicly attacking the leadership.

The panel chief K Rahman Khan said, no one, irrespective of seniority, should speak lightly about the party.