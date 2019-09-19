Bengaluru News Live: Bengaluru civic body moves towards zone-wise budgets

B H Anil Kumar, the Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced on Wednesday that zonal-wise budgets will be allocated in Bengaluru over the next few days, following the decentralization of the civic body.

The Commissioner announced that four special commissioners will be appointed to take charge of the city’s eight zones, with each commissioner appointed two zones.

The budget will come into effect from the existing budget which was allocated for the financial year 2019-2020.