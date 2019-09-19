Bengaluru News Live: Bengaluru civic body moves towards zone-wise budgetshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-news-live-bengaluru-civic-body-moves-towards-zone-wise-budgets-live-6008513/
Bengaluru News Live: Bengaluru civic body moves towards zone-wise budgets
Bangalore news Live Updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
B H Anil Kumar, the Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced on Wednesday that zonal-wise budgets will be allocated in Bengaluru over the next few days, following the decentralization of the civic body.
The Commissioner announced that four special commissioners will be appointed to take charge of the city’s eight zones, with each commissioner appointed two zones.
The budget will come into effect from the existing budget which was allocated for the financial year 2019-2020.
Live Blog
In a bid to manage traffic better on Bengaluru roads, the Bengaluru City Police is likely to expand its traffic warden force. “We plan to work differently to improve traffic on the roads. We are raising the number of traffic wardens from 390 to 2500,” Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.