Toggle Menu
Bengaluru News Live: Bengaluru civic body moves towards zone-wise budgetshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-news-live-bengaluru-civic-body-moves-towards-zone-wise-budgets-live-6008513/

Bengaluru News Live: Bengaluru civic body moves towards zone-wise budgets

Bangalore news Live Updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.

bangalore-vidhan-soudha-legislative-assembly-karnataka
Bangalore city is up and running. Here’s what you need to know to have a smooth day. Express Photo/Aaron Pereira

B H Anil Kumar, the Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced on Wednesday that zonal-wise budgets will be allocated in Bengaluru over the next few days, following the decentralization of the civic body.

The Commissioner announced that four special commissioners will be appointed to take charge of the city’s eight zones, with each commissioner appointed two zones.

The budget will come into effect from the existing budget which was allocated for the financial year 2019-2020.

Live Blog

Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.

In a bid to manage traffic better on Bengaluru roads, the Bengaluru City Police is likely to expand its traffic warden force. “We plan to work differently to improve traffic on the roads. We are raising the number of traffic wardens from 390 to 2500,” Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

READ | Bengaluru top cop reaches out to citizens for increasing traffic wardens

A fire broke out at Bengaluru’s UCO bank branch in MG Road on Wednesday afternoon following which 200 people were rescued by fire tenders.

READ | Bengaluru: Fire breaks out at UCO Bank, around 200 people evacuated

No casualties have been reported so far. As many as three fire tenders were called in to put out the fire.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android