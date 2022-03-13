scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Bengaluru News Live: BS Yediyurappa attends ‘Revenue Documents at Your Doorstep’ programme launch

Bengaluru News Live: MPs and officials were present at the event, along with BS Yediyurappa who addressed the crowd.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
March 13, 2022 10:12:44 am
BS Yediyurappa attending the Farmer Bandha launch. (Twitter/BS Yediyurappa)

The Karnataka government has launched the ‘Revenue Documents at Your Doorstep’ programme in the Chikkaballapur district. MPs and officials were present at the event, along with BS Yediyurappa who addressed the crowd.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Saturday, “It was a pity that people were made to run from pillar to post to get basic documents like caste certificate and RTC. Therefore, Revenue Minister R Ashok has formulated this novel programme to end the plight of the poor.”

The Bengaluru city police busted a cricket gambling racket on Saturday and arrested two. They also seized the bet money and two mobile phones during the raid.

Due to untreated sewage, the Arekere lake, spread over 37.70 acres between the Arekere and Hulimavu villages, has borne the brunt of neglect over the years. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) said in a report released in 2017 that the water quality and aquatic biodiversity of the lake were adversely affected because of the flow of untreated sewage.

Bengaluru Live Updates: BS Yediyurappa launches farmer bandha of Shikaripur constituency; Bengaluru police raid on cricket gamblers; First day of pink-ball test with 16 wicket down. Follow for more live updates.

On Saturday, B S Yediyurappa attended the grand opening of the new stone pavilion, various works of the Jagadguru Ujjain Guru of the Ujjain Mahapeetham, Sri Siddalingaraja Desi Kendra Shivacharya Mahaswamy, the Sri Mallikarjuna Temple at Togarsi Sreekshetra are present.

Senior Congress leader and MLC C M Ibrahim on Saturday said he has resigned from the primary membership of the party, and was inclined to join the JD(S). The senior politician, however, said he will announce his decision to join the regional party after discussing with the JD(S) leadership, including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, in a couple of days.

Two days after the BJP's electoral triumph in four states, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said it will be good if all secular regional parties, including the Congress, unite in the interest of the country. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to expanding his party across the country, pointing at his trip to Gujarat, where elections are slated by the end of this year, soon after five state election results, and expected similar quality in his own party leaders and workers.

