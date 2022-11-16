scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Live now

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate silver jubilee edition of Bangalore Tech Summit 22 today

Bangalore News Live Updates: The Karnataka school education department clarified that the 6 years rule for enrollment in class 1 in schools will kick in from the academic year 2025-26.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: November 16, 2022 8:51:56 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the silver jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Technological Summit (PTI Photo)

Bangalore News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the silver jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Technological Summit (BTS — 22) virtually Wednesday. The summit will witness at least 9 MoUs and the launch of over 20 products. To mark the silver jubilee celebration, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will release a plaque.

The Karnataka school education department clarified that the 6 years rule for enrollment in class 1 in schools will kick in from the academic year 2025-26. As per the rules, a child must have finished 6 years in June during the start of the academic year, to qualify for admission in class 1. Initially, parents who had already enrolled their children or were about to enrol their children of age less than 6 years, were concerned about having to take a year drop because of the change in criteria. However, the education department has now clarified that the July 26 order will come into effect only from the 2025-26 academic year.

While Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had in the first week of November assured that all potholes in the city would be filled by November 15, the civic body has once again missed the deadline. Officials said rain in the city further delayed the work to fill the potholes.

Live Blog

Bangalore News Live Updates: Congress flays BJP over painting 'Viveka' classrooms in saffron; Prime Minister to inaugurate silver jubilee edition of Bangalore Tech Summit 22 today.

08:51 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Prime Minister to inaugurate silver jubilee edition of Bangalore Tech Summit 22 today

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the silver jubilee edition of the Bengaluru technological summit (BTS 22) virtually on Wednesday.

The summit will witness atleast 9 MoUs and launch of over 20 products. To mark the silver jubilee celebration Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will release a plaque.

The summit has attracted more than  575 exhibitors. For the first time, startups belonging to 16 states of the country are participating, minister of IT BT Dr Ashwath Narayan has stated.

Difficult to develop app for auto services: Karnataka govt in meeting held to fix fares

It “will be difficult” for the government to develop an app to offer auto services, the Karnataka transport and road safety department said Tuesday in a meeting with the traffic police from all the zones, mobility activists and the general public. The meeting was held to reach a decision on how to fix fares for app-based autos.

The department’s response came after people demanded the government to come up with their own ride-hailing app and fix the rates for auto services.

Commissioner of transport S N Siddaramappa said, “Developing a ride-hailing app by the government will be difficult now. Government coming up with an app is something that will take its own course and until then, we will have to work within the framework of the Constitution. However, we will make efforts to bring justice to the public in this direction by taking in inputs from all the stakeholders of the issue.” (Read more)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 08:50:50 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments