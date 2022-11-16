Bengaluru News Live Updates: Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate silver jubilee edition of Bangalore Tech Summit 22 today

Bangalore News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the silver jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Technological Summit (BTS — 22) virtually Wednesday. The summit will witness at least 9 MoUs and the launch of over 20 products. To mark the silver jubilee celebration, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will release a plaque.



The Karnataka school education department clarified that the 6 years rule for enrollment in class 1 in schools will kick in from the academic year 2025-26. As per the rules, a child must have finished 6 years in June during the start of the academic year, to qualify for admission in class 1. Initially, parents who had already enrolled their children or were about to enrol their children of age less than 6 years, were concerned about having to take a year drop because of the change in criteria. However, the education department has now clarified that the July 26 order will come into effect only from the 2025-26 academic year.

While Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had in the first week of November assured that all potholes in the city would be filled by November 15, the civic body has once again missed the deadline. Officials said rain in the city further delayed the work to fill the potholes.