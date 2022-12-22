scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Cabinet to discuss Panchamasali Lingayats' quota demand today

Karnataka Assembly Winter Session, Bangalore News Live Updates: Vijayanand Kashappanavar, president of the Panchamasali Trust, said the community would besiege the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, the legislature building in Belagavi, if the demand was not met.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: December 22, 2022 8:41:33 am
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet will meet on Thursday. (File)

Karnataka Assembly Winter Session, Bangalore News Live Updates: The Karnataka Cabinet is likely to discuss the demand of Panchamasali Lingayats for more reservation when it meets on Thursday.

The members of the community, meanwhile, are expected to march to Belagavi, where the winter session of Karnataka Assembly is underway, Thursday to push for their demand to be included in the 15 per cent OBC category of 2A. Speaking to The Indian Express, Vijayanand Kashappanavar, president of the Panchamasali Trust and a former Congress MLA, said the community would besiege the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, the legislature building in Belagavi, if the demand was not met.

In wake of the Centre’s Covid alert, Karnataka’s Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has suggested the state government introduce the wearing of face masks in closed or indoor spaces and request people to take booster shots of coronavirus vaccines.

Live Blog

Karnataka Assembly Winter Session Live Updates

08:41 (IST)22 Dec 2022
Gauri Lankesh murder case: Tissues on toothbrush match DNA of ‘shooter’, says forensic expert in court

A forensic expert has confirmed in court his finding of DNA match between tissue samples obtained from a toothbrush abandoned at a hideout and 30-year-old Parashuram Vagmore — the alleged shooter in journalist Gauri Lankesh, 55, murder that took place in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

L Purushotham, an assistant director and technical manager of the DNA section at the Karnataka State Forensic Science Laboratory, confirmed his findings in the trial court on December 15.

Purushotham presented a series of findings, including the DNA match of tissues found on a toothbrush with Vagmore, as well as hair found on bedsheets at hideouts with other key players in the murder plot. Read More

Municipal workers remove blocks and other obstructions to clear the waterlogged Outer Ring Road after heavy monsoon rains, in Bellandur, Bengaluru, September 7, 2022. (PTI/File)

Bengaluru storm-water drain eviction drive resumes; Dec 28 deadline for survey

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has resumed clearing encroachments on storm-water drains in all of its zones. The eviction drive was stopped in November, after some property owners got a stay order from a court.

Dr K V Trilok Chandra, BBMP zonal commissioner for the Mahadevapura zone, said, “We resumed the encroachment eviction drive two days go. The tehsildar is surveying the properties on the storm-water drains. Notices will be issued to their owners. After this, the properties will be razed. The survey of other encroached-on properties is going on.”

As BJP’s Pratap Simha alleges Rs 5-cr graft, Karnataka says varsity appointments being probed

After BJP parliamentarian Pratap Simha alleged corruption in the vice-chancellor and assistant professors appointments in Karnataka universities, Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said Wednesday that an investigation had been ordered.

Narayan said that Simha was well within his rights to have made the statement but should have proper evidence to support his claim. “As an elected representative and as part of a democratic setup, he has all the rights to raise concerns and question the government. However, when making such claims and allegations, one should have proper documents and evidence to substantiate them,” the minister told reporters in Belagavi.

“The minister has made corruption allegations about the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET). We have now initiated a probe in this regard,” Narayan said.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 08:38:11 am
