Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Cabinet to discuss Panchamasali Lingayats’ quota demand today

Karnataka Assembly Winter Session, Bangalore News Live Updates: The Karnataka Cabinet is likely to discuss the demand of Panchamasali Lingayats for more reservation when it meets on Thursday.
The members of the community, meanwhile, are expected to march to Belagavi, where the winter session of Karnataka Assembly is underway, Thursday to push for their demand to be included in the 15 per cent OBC category of 2A. Speaking to The Indian Express, Vijayanand Kashappanavar, president of the Panchamasali Trust and a former Congress MLA, said the community would besiege the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, the legislature building in Belagavi, if the demand was not met.
In wake of the Centre’s Covid alert, Karnataka’s Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has suggested the state government introduce the wearing of face masks in closed or indoor spaces and request people to take booster shots of coronavirus vaccines.
A forensic expert has confirmed in court his finding of DNA match between tissue samples obtained from a toothbrush abandoned at a hideout and 30-year-old Parashuram Vagmore — the alleged shooter in journalist Gauri Lankesh, 55, murder that took place in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.
L Purushotham, an assistant director and technical manager of the DNA section at the Karnataka State Forensic Science Laboratory, confirmed his findings in the trial court on December 15.
Purushotham presented a series of findings, including the DNA match of tissues found on a toothbrush with Vagmore, as well as hair found on bedsheets at hideouts with other key players in the murder plot. Read More