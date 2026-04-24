Worker booked for murder after newborn’s body found in Foxconn toilet in Bengaluru

According to the complaint filed by a senior engineer in Foxconn’s security department, the incident was reported on April 22 at around 11 am. (Express File Photo/Representative Image)

A day after a 19-year-old woman allegedly killed her newborn minutes after delivering the baby inside a Foxconn toilet, the police in the Devanahalli taluk under Bengaluru district Thursday charged her with murder.

According to the police, the woman, an operator at the Foxconn facility, gave birth to a premature baby boy following a seven-month pregnancy while she had gone to use the restroom. Investigators said she slit the infant’s throat and attempted to dispose of the body.

“Foxconn is aware of the situation and has been closely cooperating with local authorities in their investigation. The well-being of our employees is our foremost concern and we are providing additional support to all of our team members in Bengaluru. Due to the sensitive nature of the matter and to protect the privacy of those involved, we are unable to provide further comments,” the iPhone said in a statement Thursday.