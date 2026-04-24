Worker booked for murder after newborn’s body found in Foxconn toilet in Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after a 19-year-old woman allegedly killed her newborn minutes after delivering the baby inside a Foxconn toilet, the police in the Devanahalli taluk under Bengaluru district Thursday charged her with murder.
According to the police, the woman, an operator at the Foxconn facility, gave birth to a premature baby boy following a seven-month pregnancy while she had gone to use the restroom. Investigators said she slit the infant’s throat and attempted to dispose of the body.
“Foxconn is aware of the situation and has been closely cooperating with local authorities in their investigation. The well-being of our employees is our foremost concern and we are providing additional support to all of our team members in Bengaluru. Due to the sensitive nature of the matter and to protect the privacy of those involved, we are unable to provide further comments,” the iPhone said in a statement Thursday.
According to the complaint filed by a Foxconn senior engineer in its security department, the incident was reported to the senior management on April 22 at around 11 am. The complaint states that the housekeeping staff noticed a blockage in a women’s toilet on the second floor of a building at about 9.15 pm on April 21.
The issue was reported internally but could not be addressed immediately due to shift timings, it said. The cleaning staff at Foxconn checked the toilet at around 9 am the next day and found that the blockage was a foetus. Senior management then alerted the police.
Police teams reached the site and identified the woman using CCTV footage from the premises. Initial findings suggest the delivery was sudden.
The police believe the woman, who is unmarried, may have acted out of fear of social stigma; however, they said the exact motive has not yet been confirmed.
The woman developed complications after the delivery and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, the police said. She will be taken into custody for questioning once her condition stabilises.
A murder case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram