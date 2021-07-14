Bengaluru: South Western Railway to operate six suburban trains from July 15

Train services were halted across the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Express Photo: Partha Paul, File)

In a bid to help people commute to and from Bengaluru city to its suburbs, the South Western Railway (SWR) has informed that it will restart services of five sets of MEMU trains and introduce another set beginning July 15. The services were stopped after the Karnataka government imposed restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the SWR, the trains will help link Bengaluru to Hosur, Marikuppam, and Bangarapet. Daily services from Thursday will resume in both directions on the Baiyappanahalli-Hosur (06259/06260), KSR Bengaluru-Hosur (06261/06262), and KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam (06263/06264) routes.

The new daily train is scheduled to operate between Marikuppam and Bangarapet (07383/07384). The 16-car MEMU will ply via Champion, Oargaum, Coromandel, BEML Nagar, Chinnakote H, and Bangarapet. While the train would begin from Bangarapet at 5.30 am daily, it will reach Marikuppam at 6.05 am. The same, in the other direction, will depart from Marikuppam at 8.50 pm to reach Bangarapet at 9.25 pm daily.

Also read | More suburban trains to connect Bengaluru city to outskirts by end of 2023, says CM

The trains scheduled to operate once a week linking the Karnataka capital with its satellite towns are Bangarpet-Kuppam (06289/06290) and Kuppam-KSR Bengaluru (06292), and Banaswadi -Bangarpet (06298/06297).