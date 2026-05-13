Bengaluru’s new 80,000-seat cricket stadium: CM Siddaramaiah to lay foundation stone on May 23

The new stadium has been proposed after the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2025 (Photo: Sportzpics).

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lay the foundation stone for a new international cricket stadium in Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru on May 23. With a projected seating capacity of 80,000, the venue is poised to become the second-largest cricket stadium in India, trailing only the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The project, valued at Rs 943 crore, is slated for completion within the next three years. While Siddaramaiah performs the ground-breaking ceremony, the global tender process for the project is also scheduled to close on the same day.

The decision to build a high-capacity stadium follows the devastating stampede in June 2025 outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives. The current stadium, located in the heart of the city, has a limited capacity of 32,000, which has long been deemed insufficient for high-profile international fixtures and Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.