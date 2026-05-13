Bengaluru’s new 80,000-seat cricket stadium: CM Siddaramaiah to lay foundation stone on May 23

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Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lay the foundation stone for a new international cricket stadium in Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru on May 23. With a projected seating capacity of 80,000, the venue is poised to become the second-largest cricket stadium in India, trailing only the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The project, valued at Rs 943 crore, is slated for completion within the next three years. While Siddaramaiah performs the ground-breaking ceremony, the global tender process for the project is also scheduled to close on the same day.
The decision to build a high-capacity stadium follows the devastating stampede in June 2025 outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives. The current stadium, located in the heart of the city, has a limited capacity of 32,000, which has long been deemed insufficient for high-profile international fixtures and Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.
The proposed stadium will be built on 75 acres of land owned by the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) in the fourth phase of Suryanagar in Anekal, near the Tamil Nadu border. In October last year, the government approved the construction of a massive sports complex that will include an international cricket stadium.
Dayananda K A, commissioner of KHB, told Indian Express that the cricket stadium would be constructed in the first phase. A tender has been invited for the design, engineering, procurement, and construction of the cricket stadium along with related development works.
The project has drawn sharp criticism from urban planners and industry leaders over its remote location. Anekal is situated on the southern fringes of the city, and critics argue that the current infrastructure cannot support the influx of 80,000 spectators.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson of Biocon Ltd, took to X on April 11 to voice her objections, tagging Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.
“Unless there is good road and metro connectivity, it will be a white elephant. The metro ends far short of Anekal. The road infrastructure is primitive. So please build connectivity before the stadium,” Mazumdar-Shaw said in the social media post.
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