Bengaluru gets new commissioner as uncertainty over civic polls continues

The Karnataka government on Thursday transferred Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta and appointed Tushar Giri Nath as the civic body’s new head.

Appointed as corporation commissioner in April 1, 2021, Gupta will now take over as an additional chief secretary in the infrastructure department.

Tushar is a 1993-batch Karnataka-cadre IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh, holds an MBA degree and started his career in 1996 as an assistant commissioner in Raichur district. He also served as a joint secretary in disaster management, finance and other departments. Till Wednesday, he was principal secretary in the revenue department.

For the past few months, the municipal corporation has been in the news for accidents caused by potholes, waterlogging and incomplete infrastructure projects. It has been functioning without an elected council and mayor since September 2020.

One of the reasons why the much-awaited polls are delayed is the proposed delimitation exercise. In December 2020 the Karnataka High Court directed the State Election Commission to schedule polls to 198 wards of the corporation within six weeks. In the new BBMP Act, the government has increased the number of wards to 243. In March, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the elections would be held after the delimitation of wards. “The matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court. As soon as the court gives its verdict, delimitation of wards will be done,” he said, referring to the petitions pending in the apex court.

The state government has transferred a host of other IAS officers as well. TK Anil Kumar, principal secretary of the health and family welfare department, is placed in concurrent charge as principal secretary of the revenue department. Ponnuraj V, secretary to the chief minister, is now a secretary in the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-governance) and managing director of the Karnataka Power Corporation. Manoz Jain has been posted as a secretary in the labour department. Khushboo G Chowdhary has been posted as deputy resident commissioner at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi in place of Prasanna H, who has been transferred as chief executive officer of the Udupi zilla panchayat.

Bagalkot deputy commissioner Captain Dr Rajendra K is now a secretary with the Karnataka Public Service Commission. Belagavi deputy commissioner Hiremath MG is now managing director of the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation. Dharwad deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil will replace him in Belagavi. Gurudatta Hedge, managing director of the Karnataka Handlooms Development Corporation, is posted as Dharwad deputy commissioner. Bhoobalan T, chief executive officer of the Bagalkot zilla panchayat, has been placed in concurrent charges as Bagalkot deputy commissioner.

Naveen Bhat Y, chief executive officer of the Udupi zilla panchayat, is posted as director (personnel) of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation. Dileesh Sasi, chief executive officer of the Kalaburagi zilla panchayat, is now director of the Electronic Delivery Citizen Services, DPAR (e-governance), while Girish Dilip Badole, assistant commissioner of the Kollegala subdivision, has been transferred as chief executive officer of the Kalaburagi zilla panchayat. Bharat S has been posted as managing director of the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, while Shilpa M is now the joint managing director of the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation.