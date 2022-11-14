Bengaluru gets new city police commissioners for traffic and crime

The Karnataka government on Monday effected a host of transfers in the police department and put an officer of the rank of additional director-general of police in charge of the management of traffic in Bengaluru apart from appointing a new joint traffic commissioner.

Appointed as a special commissioner, M A Saleem is the new head of the Bengaluru traffic police. The 1993-batch IPS officer, who has been in charge of traffic in the state capital in the past, will replace joint commissioner Ravikanthe Gowda, an officer of the rank of deputy inspector-general of police and function under 1991-batch IPS officer and police commissioner C H Prathap Reddy, also an ADGP-rank officer.

ADGP Saleem will be assisted by a new joint commissioner, M N Anucheth, a 2009-batch IPS officer.

Among other major changes in the city, the government has appointed deputy commissioner (crime) S D Sharanappa as the joint commissioner of crime in place of Raman Gupta, who has been posted to the intelligence wing.

IPS officer Umesh Kumar has been made the ADGP for administration in the police headquarters on account of the transfer of M A Saleem.

Mysuru police commissioner Chandragupta has been transferred as the deputy inspector-general (western range) and B Ramesh, a superintendent of police in the Crime Investigation Department, is the new commissioner in Mysuru.