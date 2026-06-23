Yoga Day traffic curbs not to blame for student missing NEET: Bengaluru cops

The Bengaluru traffic police on Tuesday rejected claims that traffic congestion caused by an International Yoga Day event led to a NEET candidate missing the exam. They released a report based on an inquiry using CCTV footage, route analysis, and interactions with the candidate and her parents.

Allegations surfaced on social media and in sections of the media that traffic restrictions and congestion linked to a Yoga Day gathering in Bengaluru had delayed a National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) candidate, triggering widespread discussion, with many questioning the traffic management arrangements put in place for the event.

According to the police report, the candidate left her RT Nagar home at 12.57 pm on June 21, while the prescribed entry time for the examination centre, RC College, was 1.30 pm. She reached the examination centre area at 1.33 pm, three minutes late. CCTV footage and route analysis showed that she departed only 33 minutes before the prescribed time, the report said.