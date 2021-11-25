Bengaluru: Nearly 100 ‘vaccine vehicles’ to expedite door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination

As many as 96 Covid-19 ‘vaccine vehicles’ — 80 two-wheelers and 16 vans — have been deployed across municipal limits of Bengaluru to expedite door-to-door vaccination coverage in the Karnataka capital.

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta, the initiative facilitated in association with an NGO Care India Foundation will enable each zone to get eight two-wheelers and two mobile vaccination vans (cars) for the block and lane-level vaccination drives, along with a data entry operator (verifier) in each vehicle.

#Bengaluru: BBMP launches ‘Vaccine Vehicles’ targeting door-to-door vaccination against #Covid19. Each zone (8 in total) to get 8 two-wheelers and 2 vaccination vans (cars). @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/PTQqH1tr6z — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) November 24, 2021

A total of 1,36,99,018 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the city to date, as on Wednesday (November 24). While 88 per cent of the eligible population — aged 18 and above — have received at least the first dose, the coverage for both doses is 62 per cent.

“All urban primary health centres in BBMP limits have been administrating vaccine along with Yelahanka’s Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan and Malleshwaram Youngsters Kabbadi playground been set up to administer the vaccine as part of ‘Bruhat Lasika Mela’ which has options of walk-in and drive-in vaccination,” Gupta said..

He added that citizens who have taken the first dose and are yet to take the second dose will be identified and vaccinated. “Our officials will call them over the telephone to remind them to complete their vaccination,” he said.

Among wards, Mahadevapura has the highest rate of full vaccination (80 per cent), followed by Yelahanka (73 per cent), Bommanahalli (67 per cent), and BBMP South (63 per cent). Dasarahalli zone trails behind with only 41 per cent.

Further, in a bid to increase vaccination numbers at the legislative assembly constituency level, the concerned health teams have been asked to take up vaccination drives at the ward level. “Till now, in around 70 wards, health teams have visited citizens to ensure 35,000 more people got the jabs. They are also checking electoral rolls to identify those aged 18 years and above who are yet to be fully vaccinated,” the Chief Commissioner added.

Karnataka: More than 8 lakh doses administered in weekly waccination drive

Meanwhile, in the special weekly vaccination drive held on Wednesday across the state, 8,38,245 doses (till 9 pm) of Covid-19 vaccines were administered, health department officials said.

While most of these were from Belagavi (85,664), other districts with higher coverage were Mandya (60,081), Kalaburagi (44,514), Vijayapura (44,003), and BBMP (41,706). Karnataka has administered 7,17,57,921 doses to date.