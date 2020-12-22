Bengaluru: NCB seizes drug parcels at post office, two foreigners arrested 

The accused have been arrested on charges of peddling drugs

The Bengaluru zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested two Nigerians, including a woman, on the charge of peddling drugs and receiving consignments of Ecstasy pills and cocaine from the Netherlands and Ethiopia through postal parcel service.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the NCB seized 3000 yellow and grey-coloured pills of MDMA (610 gms) from a parcel at Foreign Post Office, Bengaluru. “The consignment was concealed in layers of table cloth. Preliminary investigation revealed that the MDMA was sourced from the Netherlands and was destined to Bengaluru for further distribution,” the NCB said in a statement.

In follow-up action on December 18, the accused, who arrived to collect the parcel, were apprehended from the same location.

“A team of NCB officials arrested Ramla Shedafa Nancy and Emmanuel Michael when they arrived to collect the parcels at the Foreign Post Office on December 18. Foreign passports have been recovered from them, which seems to be fake,” the NCB statement said.

“Further, acting on information obtained from the interrogation of apprehended persons, the NCB team further traced and recovered another parcel 2 consisting of 235 grams of cocaine, concealed in the inner walls of a corrugated box. The cocaine was sourced from Ethiopia,” the statement further read.

