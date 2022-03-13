Bengaluru: NCB officers apprehend two, seize 1.9 kg pseudoephedrine headed for NZ

The Bengaluru unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended two people and seized 1.9 kg of pseudoephedrine, which was supposed to be sent to New Zealand, from a courier centre in the city Friday night, officers said.

The outbound parcel was intercepted on the basis of specific intelligence, NCB officers said, adding that thorough examination of the consignment revealed 50 spools of metallic yarn, each concealing contraband of approximately 40 grams in the form of a powder.

The powder was found to be pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A total of 1.970 kg of pseudoephedrine was seized.

An Indian and a South African national were soon apprehended in swift follow-up action. Both have admitted their role in trafficking the drug.

Pseudoephedrine is illegally exported as it is the chief ingredient used to prepare methamphetamine (meth), a highly addictive stimulant.