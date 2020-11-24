Bengaluru: NCB busts international drug racket, nabs four accused

The NCB said the seized pseudoephedrine, worth Rs 20 lakh, was concealed in baby bags. (Source: NCB)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Tuesday announced the arrest of four people, including two Nigerian nationals, in Bengaluru after busting an international drug racket operating in the city.

According to NCB sleuths, a total of 6.87 kilograms of pseudoephedrine was seized from the accused by a team led by Amit Ghawate, NCB Bangalore Zonal Director. “Acting on intelligence inputs, the drug was seized on November 11 in two parcels from Amritahalli. The seized pseudoephedrine, worth Rs 20 lakh, was concealed in baby bags. Preliminary investigation revealed the parcels were destined to two different consignees at South Africa,” an NCB officer said.

The consignors, D Shukla and G Maria, both residing in Bengaluru, were nabbed first which led the investigating team to the Nigerian nationals. “The follow-up action led to the main kingpins — two Nigerian nationals B Onovo and C Okwor — also residing in the city, being apprehended. All four are arrested,” the NCB confirmed.

The officials stated that substances like ephedrine and pseudoephedrine are chemicals, which have genuine use in the manufacturing industry to make detergents, perfumes, dyes and other products. However, once diverted, they can also be used for the manufacture of Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS).

“Of late, it has been found that these controlled substances are also being illegally exported to African destinations, especially South Africa, where the possibility of clandestine production of ATS cannot be ruled out,” NCB mentioned in a statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd