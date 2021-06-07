Bengaluru: NCB busts drug racket, seizes hashish worth Rs 25 lakh

During the time of their apprehension, 2.6 kg of hashish was recovered from them which was concealed in 195 small bags/travel pouches meant to be trafficked to Doha (Qatar) by courier

The Bangalore Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Monday confirmed the arrest of two people allegedly involved in a drug racket. They were arrested while trying to traffic charas (hashish) to Qatar by courier.

According to NCB officials, the arrested duo was identified as R Khan and his associate S Hussain.

“During the time of their apprehension, 2.6 kg of hashish was recovered from them which was concealed in 195 small bags/travel pouches meant to be trafficked to Doha in Qatar by courier. Both individuals were arrested under NDPS Act, 1985,” officers involved in the operation said.

#Bengaluru: NCB busts drug racket to seize a total of 3.8 kg charas (hashish) worth ₹25 lakh, ‘destined to Qatar.’ Two people arrested from #Kasaragod-based syndicate, sleuths confirm. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/bUSMJBXpX6 — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) June 7, 2021

Earlier, the NCB unit had intercepted a parcel to Doha which resulted in the recovery and seizure of 1.2 kg of hashish. The seized substance was concealed in 13 backpacks which were mixed among a consignment of 70 bags.

“The accused were arrested during a swift follow-up action, based on intelligence and further field surveillance,” sources in the NCB revealed.

Further, the investigation team stated that the syndicate was based in Kasaragod of Kerala and the accused along with others were involved in trafficking of hashish from India to Qatar.

“This seizure is in continuation to the confiscations of a substantial quantity of hashish already seized by NCB from the city in 2019 and 2020, which had resulted in the arrest of main persons (involved in the racket) including the kingpin,” NCB sleuths added.

The latest seizure is also inferred to be a continuation of the earlier seizures including hashish oil, methamphetamine and ganja, as the syndicate is believed to have been under covers for over a year and a half owing to restrictions in flight movement due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After a preliminary probe into the matter, NCB has found that the ongoing travel restrictions in Qatar had created a dip in the supply of drugs there and that the Kasaragod-based syndicate was trying to traffic the drugs using alternate modus operandi like concealing it in couriers and parcels.

“This syndicate also caters to supply of hashish and other drugs to Maldives and Sri Lanka,” a senior officer added.