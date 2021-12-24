Bengaluru NCB arrests drug trafficker, seizes drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore

The Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru has arrested an African drug trafficker and seized drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore.

NCB Bengaluru Zonal director Amit Ghawate Friday identified the the arrested as Benjamin Sunday. He is wanted in two Chennai drug seizures and involved in 2 Australian drug seizures, said the director.

We have been able to seize 968 gram of Amphetamine and 2.889 kg of Ephedrine, Ghawate added.

The NCB said that Benjamin was arrested in Bengaluru on Thursday. The drug was sourced from Mumbai for further transhipment to foreign countries through courier, it added.

According to authorities, the drug was cleverly concealed in a cavity specially designed in three wooden tie boxes. Each box contained 165 gram of Amphetamine, while two back rests contained 237 gram and 236 gram of Amphetamine, and two metal pulley containing 1.811 kg and 1.078 kg of Ephedrine, to avoid detection.

The arrested man is married to an Indian woman at Chennai and he was involved in import as well as export of drugs, according to the police. He is wanted in two seizures of 113 grams of cocaine at Chennai effected in the month of September 2018 and 295 grams of Methamphetamine at Chennai effected in the month September 2021 by NCB, Chennai Zonal Unit and also in the two international seizures of 800 grams of Methamphetamine and 559 grams of Methamphetamine effected in month of November 2021 at Australian.