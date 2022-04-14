Bengaluru: NCB arrests 3 with over 3 kg hashish from Yeshwantpur railway station

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Wednesday arrested three persons, including two from the Yeshwantpur railway station, and seized 3.176 kg of hashish from their possession. The duo held from the station had come from Uttar Pradesh, said NCB officials.

According to the NCB, based on specific information, the officers of the Bengaluru zonal unit tracked, identified and intercepted the two persons travelling from Aishbagh in Lucknow to Bengaluru on a train and seized the contraband.

The drug was packed in six packets wrapped with brown adhesive tape and kept in between clothes in a backpack. The duo had procured the contraband from a Nepali supplier and officials said they have been supplying hashish for a long time now.

In a spot interrogation and swift follow-up action, the receiver from Bengaluru, who was waiting at a designated place to receive the contraband, was also arrested. In a statement, the NCB said, “The Bengaluru Zonal Unit has effectively neutralised one of the hashish drug syndicate which was operating between Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru in a unique and systematic manner.”