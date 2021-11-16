Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party accuses BBMP of spending Rs 8.5 crore on incomplete drain work

The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) has alleged that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) spent Rs 8.5 crore on an incomplete storm water drain (SWD) network in Bellandur. The SWD connects four key lakes – Haralur Kere, Kasavanahalli Kere, Kaikondrahalli Kere and Sowl Kere. The project includes the construction of an RCC U-shaped drain to the SWD.

The BNP in a statement said, “First, it is not clear why this project was conceived, who conceived it and what the intended objective is. Secondly, out of the few kilometres over which the above drain should have been constructed, the drain has actually been constructed for only a few hundred metres. The drain has not been constructed for most of the distance whereas the money has been spent completely.”

“This project is symptomatic of the malaise that is completely destroying Bengaluru and, in this specific case, Bellandur. These projects are decided by the corporator and the MLA of the area without any application of mind and seemingly with the sole intention of serving certain commercial interests. Citizens are never consulted or involved in such projects which are surreptitiously approved and executed… The bulk of the money is siphoned off by vested interests. The project ends up becoming half-baked with poor quality of work… Rs 8.5 crore has virtually gone down the drain!” the BNP said in the release.

The BBMP lakes department did not respond to the calls made by indianexpress.com.