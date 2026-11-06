Seven members of a family, including a woman, her mother, two brothers, their wives and a seven-year-old boy, were allegedly killed by the woman’s husband, who is suspected of dumping their bodies at multiple locations near the foothills of Nandi Hills in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district, the police said.

The accused, Indushekar alias Shekhar, 52, a cab driver from Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar, has been arrested. The police have so far recovered the body of seven-year-old Puneeth and launched a search operation to trace the remaining six bodies.

The police identified the victims as Shekhar’s wife Sunitha, her mother Roopavati, her brothers Shivakumar and Shankar, their wives Divya and Nalini, and Shivakumar’s son Puneeth. Preliminary investigations suggest that Shekhar allegedly called Sunitha’s family members to his house individually over two days and killed them using a grinding stone.