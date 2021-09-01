Bengaluru: Namma Metro engages World Resources Institute as technical advisors in two projects

The Namma Metro has now engaged World Resources Institute (WRI India) as its technical advisors for the Phase 2A and Phase 2B projects for Multimodal Integration (MMI) and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) along the two Metro corridors.

According to BMRCL, WRI India is a global research organisation focusing on building sustainable, liveable cities and working towards a low-carbon economy.

“The initiative seeks to bridge Bengaluru’s disconnect between mass transit infrastructure and unprecedented growth. TOD will help redirect growth along its rail transit corridor enabling walkable and connected neighbourhoods. MMI compliments this effort by providing a seamless and accessible urban transportation system that includes private as well as public modes of transit. Together, TOD and MMI aim to enhance accessibility and livability, making the city resource-efficient and reducing carbon footprints in the process,” BMRCL said in a statement.

The decision was taken to engage with the World Resources Institute in the round table discussions on TOD and MMI for Bengaluru’s Metro Rail Corridors held on August 26, 27 and 31. Asian Development Bank (ADB) has financially assisted Bengaluru Metro for its Phase-2A (Silk Board to K R Puram) and 2B (K R Puram to KIA) projects and also provided technical assistance for TOD. WRI India will offer ADB technical advisory support, the BMRCL release said.

Anjum Parwez, Managing Director, BMRCL, said, “The move will facilitate mobility and development along the Phase 2A and 2B Metro rail corridors. We see this as a possibility to implement TOD and MMI in Bengaluru, by tapping into the best practices of other cities.”