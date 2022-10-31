No more queues, use WhatsApp to purchase Namma Metro tickets in Bengaluru

Namma Metro passengers in Bengaluru can now use WhatsApp to purchase train tickets and recharge travel passes. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that the chatbot-based QR ticketing system will be operational from Tuesday, November 1, and commuters would not have to carry tokens or smartcards from now on.

The BMRCL said Namma Metro is the first transit service in the world to introduce an end-to-end ticketing system on WhatsApp.

Namma Metro passengers in Bengaluru can now use WhatsApp to purchase train tickets and recharge travel passes. Read: https://t.co/KfKi0NNgTF pic.twitter.com/AwznKytJVv — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) October 31, 2022

BMRCL managing director Anjum Parvez told The Indian Express that Namma Metro has installed QR code scanners in stations and trained staff. The new system will come into effect on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, he added.

According to BMRCL, commuters can purchase single-journey QR tickets through the Namma Metro mobile application or WhatsApp. Those using Android mobile phones can download the Namma Metro application on Playstore and register themselves to purchase tickets.

How does WhatsApp ticketing work?

WhatsApp users have to save the official BMRCL WhatsApp chatbot number 8105556677 on their phones. Commuters can start an interaction with the bot by sending a “hi” message for purchasing QR tickets.

According to the BMRCL, the options available on the WhatsApp chatbot are in Kannada and English languages. Using the chatbot, commuters can also recharge Metro smartcards, it said.

The WhatsApp chatbot helps commuters to plan their journey by finding the nearest metro station from the current location, train timings at different stations and other relevant information. Commuters can make the payment through a unified payment interface (UPI).

The BMRCL said the purchased mobile QR tickets would be valid till the end of the Metro services for the day. If the commuters decide not to travel, they may cancel the trip and get the ticket price refunded to their account. The BMRCL offers a 5 per cent discount on QR tickets over the token fare.