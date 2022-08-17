Bengaluru’s Namma Metro records highest-ever ridership of 8.25 lakh on Independence Day

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro recorded the highest-ever ridership of 8.25 lakh on Independence Day (August 15), according to officials who said that the ‘freedom march’ organised by the Congress and the flower show at Lalbagh contributed to the rush.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials said that 4.02 lakh passengers travelled on the Green Line that connects Nagasandra in the northwest to Silk Institute in the southwest, 2.05 lakh on the Purple Line that connects Baiyappanahalli in the east with Kengeri in the southwest. More than 1.65 lakh people used the interchange station at Majestic for commuting to different places, said officials.

The BMRCL said it ran close to 170 trips on Monday, more than the 135 it runs otherwise.

The last time Namma Metro, which began operation in October 2011, recorded such a high ridership was on October 25, 2019, when 6.1 lakh people commuted on it.

“The flower show at Lalbagh, the ‘freedom march’ at National College ground organised by the Congress contributed to the highest ever ridership. At some stations, the crowd was unmanageable and the doors could not be shut due to passengers standing at the bay of metro coaches. Security guards

had to push the passengers to enable the closing of the doors. By Monday evening, those returning from the flower show and the Congress march again added to the rush. All the coaches were full,” a BMRCL official said.

More than one lakh tickets were bought by the Congress for its party workers who came to Bengaluru from 16 districts. Heavy rush was observed at Kengeri, Nagasandra, Byappanahalli, National College, Vidhana Soudha, Lalbagh and Majestic.